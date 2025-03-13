Kylian Mbappé appeared to play a crucial role in Real Madrid’s dramatic Champions League penalty shootout victory over Atletico Madrid by alerting match officials to Julián Álvarez’s controversial ‘double touch.’

Álvarez initially seemed to have successfully converted his penalty, smashing the ball into the roof of the net.

Mbappé Alerts Officials to Álvarez's 'Double Touch' as Real Madrid Edge Atletico

However, referee Szymon Marciniak, following a VAR review, ruled that the Argentine had made contact with the ball twice—once with his standing foot and then with his striking foot—leading to the goal being disallowed.

Mbappe plays key role in Álvarez’s disallowed penalty

Footage of the incident suggests that Mbappé informed the fourth official of the possible infringement as Atletico’s home crowd at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano erupted in celebration, unaware of what was to follow.

The former Manchester City forward was one of many players struggling with the slippery pitch conditions, which saw several stars lose their footing throughout the grueling 120-minute battle.

Diego Simeone’s side had overturned a 2-1 first-leg deficit thanks to Conor Gallagher’s early goal, raising hopes of a famous victory.

However, Atletico once again fell short against their city rivals in European competition, suffering heartbreak from the penalty spot.

Interestingly, Atletico players did not protest the decision to disallow Álvarez’s spot-kick.

Alvarez admits to double-touch?

According to French outlet L’Equipe, the forward admitted to his coach that he had, in fact, touched the ball twice.

Without this admission, an appeal could have been possible, as video evidence did not provide definitive proof of the violation.

Unlike the balls used in the FIFA World Cup or UEFA Euros, the Champions League ball does not feature a built-in sensor to detect touches.

However, UEFA does implement semi-automated offside technology (SOAT), which employs 30 in-stadium cameras and artificial intelligence to determine crucial kick-points. It remains unclear whether VAR relied on this technology or slow-motion video replays to confirm the ruling.

Earlier in the match, Real Madrid had their own struggles from the spot, with Vinícius Jr skying a penalty during regular time.

Frustratingly for the Brazilian, he was substituted before the shootout and could not make amends.

Mbappé was one of four Real Madrid players to convert from the spot, alongside Jude Bellingham, Federico Valverde, and Antonio Rüdiger.

Their composed finishes sealed a 4-2 shootout victory, sending Carlo Ancelotti’s men into the quarter-finals, where they will face Arsenal as they continue their pursuit of a record-extending 16th Champions League title.

