Leicester City attacker Jordan Ayew scored his maiden goal since he was appointed as substantive captain for the Black Stars

The 33-year-old was appointed as the new leader of the senior men's national team just before this month's World Cup qualifiers

He earlier stated that the shift in captaincy with the Black Stars was 'written in the stars'

Jordan Ayew extended his impressive goal-scoring form under Otto Addo, netting Ghana’s third goal in a commanding first-half performance against Chad in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

The experienced forward, recently confirmed as the Black Stars’ full-time captain, led from the front in a dominant display at the Accra Sports Stadium on Friday night.

Jordan Ayew took his tally in the World Cup qualifier to five goals after his strike against Chad. Photos by Kiyoshi Ota and Sebastian Frej/MB Media.

Ghana’s explosive start

With seven of Ghana’s 12 goals since Addo’s return coming from Ayew, expectations were high.

The Black Stars wasted no time asserting their dominance, and within two minutes, the breakthrough arrived.

Antoine Semenyo, whose goal tally had remained stagnant since his match-winning goal against Angola, per Transfermarkt, ended his drought in emphatic fashion.

The AFC Bournemouth striker capitalised on a chaotic goalmouth scramble, reacting swiftly to fire home, igniting celebrations among the passionate home crowd.

Despite Chad’s attempts to disrupt Ghana’s rhythm, the four-time AFCON champions maintained their attacking momentum.

Their persistence was rewarded in the 32nd minute, when Inaki Williams doubled the advantage.

The Athletic Bilbao forward, who had not found the net since his dramatic last-minute winner against Madagascar, ended his barren run with a composed finish, further strengthening Ghana’s grip on the contest.

Captain Jordan Ayew scores

Barely five minutes later, the Black Stars added a third.

Semenyo, already influential in the opener, won a penalty after being brought down inside the area.

Up stepped Jordan, who made no mistake from the spot, dispatching a clinical finish to mark a significant milestone—his first goal as Ghana’s permanent captain.

According to Owuraku Ampofo, he has now scored all 17 penalties in his career.

Jordan Ayew joins elite company

With that strike, Ayew took his tally to five goals in the qualifiers, drawing level with Egyptian stars Mohamed Salah and Mohamed Trezeguet in the race for the top scorer's chart.

Jordan Ayew is now level on five goals with Mohamed Salah and Mohamed Trezeguet in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers. Photo by Kiyoshi Ota.

His leadership and lethal finishing continue to be pivotal for Ghana’s World Cup aspirations, reinforcing his importance in Otto Addo’s tactical blueprint.

A dominant performance, a clinical attacking display, and a statement win—the Black Stars delivered when it mattered most, keeping their dreams of reaching the 2026 FIFA World Cup very much alive.

How Andre Ayew, Gyan reacted to Jordan's captaincy role

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Jordan Ayew opened up about his new leadership role with the Black Stars, shedding light on how his elder brother, Andre Ayew, and Asamoah Gyan reacted to his appointment.

The Leicester City forward steps into the captaincy role following Thomas Partey’s exclusion, as head coach Otto Addo reshapes the squad ahead of the crucial 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

Ayew’s long-standing presence in the national team, combined with his vast international experience, positioned him as the natural choice to wear the armband.

