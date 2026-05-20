Neymar is set for his fourth World Cup after returning to Brazil’s squad following a lengthy absence

The Brazilian star reportedly secured a huge financial boost within an hour of his call-up through several major commercial partnerships

Neymar also enjoyed a huge surge on social media as attention around his World Cup return spread rapidly

After a long wait filled with uncertainty, Carlo Ancelotti finally confirmed that Neymar will play at his fourth World Cup and return to the Brazil national football team after nearly three years away from international call-ups due to physical issues.

However, the announcement brought more than just footballing joy.

Less than an hour after his name appeared on Brazil’s World Cup squad list, the Santos FC star reportedly had another reason to celebrate after earning 30 million reais — almost $6 million.

The fortune Neymar earned

A World Cup call-up instantly attracts global attention and turns the social media accounts of star players into hugely valuable advertising platforms. Neymar, one of football’s most recognizable names, benefited immediately.

Thanks to his profile and global influence, three major brands reportedly moved quickly to capitalize on the attention surrounding his return and partnered with the Brazilian forward.

According to journalist Jorge Nicola via his YouTube channel, just 30 minutes after his call-up was confirmed, Neymar posted three collaborative videos with Mercado Livre, PUMA and Red Bull.

Each partnership reportedly earned Neymar R$10 million, bringing his total to R$30 million within a single hour.

Each campaign used a different angle:

With Mercado Livre, Neymar addressed one of the biggest questions surrounding him in recent months:

"Neymar will give his all for Brazil like never before — what about you?"

Shortly afterward, he appeared in a Puma video tearing apart a piece of paper claiming he would miss Brazil’s final squad.

He then featured in a Red Bull clip celebrating his fourth World Cup appearance by kicking four footballs — one representing each appearance — before signing the final ball.

Other companies also quickly joined in. Brands including Loovi and Canção Alimentos released promotional and humorous content designed to take advantage of the viral attention surrounding Neymar’s return.

The impact extended to social media as well.

Neymar reportedly gained over 1.1 million followers on Instagram, making him the Brazilian player with the largest digital growth in the squad. According to El Economista, he also became the third most-followed athlete on Instagram worldwide, behind only Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

Now, Neymar turns his full attention toward helping Brazil win another World Cup title — something the nation has not achieved since 2002 when the Canarinha secured their fifth world crown.

Brazil have been placed in Group C alongside Morocco national football team, Haiti national football team and Scotland national football team.

Brazil begin their World Cup campaign against Morocco on Saturday, June 13 at MetLife Stadium. They then face Haiti on Friday, June 19 at Soldier Field before taking on Scotland on Wednesday, June 24 at Hard Rock Stadium.

Source: YEN.com.gh