Sarah Wilson has been convicted by the Assin Fosu District Court for impersonation, stealing, and obtaining electronic payment by false pretences

The convict allegedly posed as a senior police officer and targeted the father of a deceased police inspector during funeral preparations

The court fined her GH¢1,080 or six months' imprisonment in default and placed her on a one-year bond of good behaviour

A woman has been convicted by the Assin Fosu District Court after she allegedly impersonated a senior police officer to defraud the father of a deceased police inspector.

The convict, identified as Sarah Wilson, was found guilty of impersonation, stealing, and obtaining electronic payment by false pretences following a scheme that targeted the bereaved father during funeral preparations for his late son.

The Assin Fosu District Court convicts Sarah Wilson of impersonation, stealing and obtaining electronic payment by false pretences. Photo credit: Photo credit: Juanmonino/Getty Images

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According to court proceedings, Wilson, who was previously in a relationship with the deceased police officer, allegedly contacted the victim and posed as a senior police officer.

She reportedly convinced him that she was assisting with funeral-related arrangements and persuaded him to send her money.

The court heard that the victim initially transferred GH¢2,000 to Wilson without suspecting any wrongdoing. However, when she allegedly requested an additional GH¢2,000, the deceased officer's father became suspicious and reported the matter to the police.

Investigations were subsequently launched, leading to Wilson's arrest.

During interrogation, she reportedly admitted to the offence and disclosed that she had used a "magic voice" software application to disguise her voice while communicating with the victim. The technology enabled her to impersonate a senior police officer and gain the victim's trust.

Police investigators also recovered GH¢2,000, believed to be proceeds from the fraudulent transaction.

After considering the evidence before it, the Assin Fosu District Court convicted Wilson on all charges. She was sentenced to a fine of 90 penalty units, equivalent to GH¢1,080, or six months' imprisonment in default of payment.

The court also placed her on a one-year bond of good behaviour. Reports indicate that Wilson has since paid the fine, allowing her to avoid serving the custodial sentence.

Source: YEN.com.gh