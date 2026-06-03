Ghanaian presenter Ohemaa Woyeje has addressed rumours that she has a feud with her industry colleague Delay

The media personality stated she had no issue with Delay, sharing what she claimed might have triggered the rumour

Ohemaa Woyeje's remark has triggered massive reactions on social media, with Ghanaians sharing their diverse opinions

Ghanaian media personality Ohemaa Woyeje has cleared the air on long-standing rumours suggesting she has a beef with Deloris Frimpong Manso, popularly called Delay.

Ghanaian presenter Ohemaa Woyeje finally clears the air on her alleged beef with Delay. Image credit: Ohemaa Woyeje, Delay

Source: Facebook

In a recent interview with Nana Romeo on Okay FM, Ohemaa Woyeje explained that there has never been any personal conflict between her and Delay.

"People claim I have a beef with Delay, but I do not have any problem with her," she noted.

According to the Ghanaian presenter, people have often tried to create the impression that the two of them are not on good terms, but she claimed that the story is not true.

Ohemaa Woyeje recalled her time working with Delay at Top Radio, explaining that she had always maintained a respectful and supportive relationship with Delay.

The media personality detailed that they worked peacefully without any form of misunderstanding or bad blood during their time at the station.

What might have sparked the beef rumour

Explaining what she claimed might have triggered the rumour about their beef, Ohemaa Woyeje shared how events unfolded when Delay decided to leave Top Radio, claiming that her colleague had already informed management about her intention to exit the station.

However, she noted that someone later informed management again about Delay’s plans, which made the station begin preparations to replace her.

According to Woyeje, after learning about the situation, the station manager approached her, asking her to take over Delay’s programme.

The media personality claimed she accepted the offer and stepped into the role, even though it came with pressure and expectations, adding that she settled in well and managed to connect with listeners.

Ohemaa Woyeje claimed that might have affected presenter Delay because with the exception of her die-hard fans, most of the listeners stayed on the show.

Speaking further, the award-winning presenter disclosed that after she took over the programme, some people in the entertainment industry advised her to be careful of Delay, maintaining that she did not know what her colleague may have discussed with these people.

Despite those warnings, Ohemaa Woyeje maintained that she never had any personal issues with Delay and never saw her as an enemy.

The Instagram video of Ohemaa Woyeje is below:

Reactions after Woyeje addressed beef with Delay

YEN.com.gh compiled social media comments after Ohemaa Woyeje cleared the air on her alleged beef with Delay.

News_one wrote:

"This small industry with issues, hmmm."

Akua Adepa wrote:

"Well spoken😍😍."

Eli wrote:

"Ohemaa Woyeje, truth is truth, no delaying the facts 🙌 👏👏👏."

Watch the Instagram video of Delay making the claims below:

Delay advises Tima Kumkum following her alleged divorce. Image Credit: @ Delay/ Tima Kumkum

Source: Facebook

Delay speaks on Tima KumKum's alleged divorce

YEN.com.gh reported that the award-winning media personality Delay broke her silence on Tima Kumkum's alleged divorce.

She explained what she saw at her marriage ceremony that made her question Tima Kumkum's husband's capacity to remain loyal to his partner.

Her controversial statement has sparked massive reactions on social media as Instagram users lashed out at her.

Source: YEN.com.gh