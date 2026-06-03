A Ghanaian woman who claimed she helped her ex-husband build a house does not want to leave, even though she is with another man

In a video, the man indicated that he wants his ex-wife to move out of his house, but she is determined to live there as a co-owner

Ghanaians on social media who watched the video shared their varied thoughts, with many people supporting the man

A Ghanaian woman who has become pregnant by another man is demanding to stay with her ex-husband under the same roof.

The ex-husband brought the issue to Kumasi-based Oyerepa FM's Aunty Naa show so they could resolve the matter for him.

A Ghanaian woman impregnated by another man demands to live with her ex-husband under the same roof. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

In a video on X, the woman indicated that she was married to her ex-husband for five years, and she contributed to the building of their house.

The woman recounted the days she carried bags of cement to the building site till they completed the building.

She emphasised that she would not leave the house as requested by the ex-husband. She suggested that the man could rather settle elsewhere.

"I helped in building the house. I carried bags of cement and supervised the project, among other things. I will not leave the house. We will live in it together. If he doesn't agree, then he can leave."

However, the ex-husband argued that he built the house alone and refused to live with her. He insisted that she move to her new partner's home.

"She is not speaking the truth. I built my house alone. She did not help me. I want her out of my house. She should let her new man find a place for her."

Watch the X video below:

Reactions to the couple's argument

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by @askghmedia on X. Read them below:

@KSnetne said:

"Auntie Naa’s show needs its own reality TV contract on Netflix because the level of audacity on Oyerepa Afutuo daily is unearthly! You are pregnant with another man's child, but you want to pack your bags and go live with your ex-husband? Ghora!"

@mr_kwabla wrote:

"As a man, always make sure you get it all alone before getting married."

@oxwell_west said:

"She said she carried cement ooo lol herh women 😂😂."

@AyomahMubarak wrote:

"Taking the case to ante Naa shows how weak the man is."

@shakaarondimos said:

"This oyerepa sef Dey motivate some women now to just be toxic. Because of status, some just want to go sit there. I think they create more harm than good for society. You expose a lot of people to emotional abuse, etc."

@samuelkwakye58 wrote:

"Why are you arguing? Just go to court, the law will require everyone to bring their receipt of contribution towards the house, she can explain to his/her lordship how carrying cement implies equal contribution."

@_E_Morgan_ said:

"When God wants to punish weak men, he organises a set of some audacious women for them. Like what the hell."

Source: YEN.com.gh