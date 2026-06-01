Joshua Atsu Rupio, the talented son of the late Ghanaian international winger Christian Atsu, has clinched the coveted Player of the Season award at his youth club, North Shields U12

The young football prodigy is proving that elite athletic talent runs deep in his DNA, heavily mirroring his late father's legendary performances on the pitch

Remarkably, this marks a consecutive streak of excellence for the young boy, who has previously won the same honour as he steadily develops through the European youth football ranks

Joshua Atsu Rupio, the son of the late Black Stars winger Christian Atsu, has clinched the prestigious Player of the Season award at his club, North Shields U12.

Late Ghanaian football star Christian Atsu’s son has won the “Player of the Season” award, making the nation proud. Image credit: therealone_kay/Instagram

Source: UGC

Remarkably, this is the second time the young prodigy has received the honour, demonstrating his exceptional talent and steady development at the youth academy level.

Joshua’s brilliant performances on the pitch are drawing emotional comparisons to his father, who famously won the tournament MVP at the 2015 AFCON.

By stepping into his father's shoes, Joshua is ensuring his dad’s football legacy burns brightly.

The Instagram post below has more details on the achievement of the late Black Stars player Christian Atsu’s son.

Ghanaians shower Christian Atsu’s son with love

The news of Joshua's award has triggered a massive wave of emotional solidarity across digital timelines, with thousands of Ghanaian football fans offering protective prayers and structural support for the young boy's future career:

dina.ansah.587 shared a touching tribute:

"Aww, your beautiful dad will be so incredibly proud of you, son, wherever he is right now 😢 Keep winning and soaring higher! 🏆❤️🔥"

Uncommontwinsaiwo echoed the spiritual blessing:

"Well done, young boy! Papa is smiling down and is super proud of you from the top 🔝🙏🏾."

cielo_collections_32 reacted with immense national pride:

"This is absolutely beautiful to watch, and all Ghanaians are profoundly proud of you, Joshua. ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️"

Baron6192 noted the universal affection for the family:

"A son who is naturally loved by everybody because of the pure heart his father had."

Allahnebabaleft a simple message of solidarity:

"We love you, son! 🔥🔥 Keep pushing."

Chelsea remembers late Black Stars forward Atsu

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that English Premier League giants Chelsea Football Club celebrated late Ghanaian forward Christian Atsu on his 34th birthday.

The former Black Stars forward tragically passed away in February 2023 following a devastating earthquake in Turkey.

Source: YEN.com.gh