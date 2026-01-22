54-year-old Ghanaian actress Mercy Asiedu has given fans a glimpse of her beautiful life in the US

The veteran Kumawood star was seen in a video dancing to one of the current songs from Shatta Wale, Beeztrap KOTM and Medikal

The video has garnered significant traction on social media as netizens drooled over Mercy Asiedu's current look

Ghanaian actress Mercy Asiedu has courted attention online after a video of her dancing to Medikal's Shoulder featuring Shatta Wale and Beeztrap KOTM.

Kumawood actress Mercy Asiedu flaunts her dance moves in the US.

The 54-year-old, award-winning actress was seen showcasing her dance moves as she danced with her colleagues, including Ama Lista.

The song, released on June 6, became an online hit after Lallipop, one of Dancegod Lloyd's proteges, released an official dance challenge.

In less than a month, the challenge has received over 100k submissions on TikTok, making Medikal's Shoulder one of the hottest Ghanaian hits in the second half of the year.

Mercy Asiedu's entry to the Shoulder Challenge comes after her recent return to the US.

The actress is believed to be living in the US with her husband, Nana Agyeman Badu Duah, the Paramount Chief of Kunsu.

As some fans hailed Mercy Asiedu's dance moves, several others couldn't help but drool over her young and beautiful looks despite her age.

Video of Mercy Asiedu dancing in the US

Who is Mercy Asiedu?

Mercy Asiedu, born in 1971, forayed into acting with the help of Apostle Kwadwo Sarfo and cut her teeth with the Keysoap Concert Party.

She is known for the controversial roles she has played in movies, including Obaakofou, Sumsum, Aware, Kakra Yebedie, and Agya Koo Trotro.

Her role in the Asoreba shot her to the limelight. Kumawood director Jackson K Bentum admitted that Mercy Asiedu was initially not the planned actress for that role.

However, the actress's brilliance after the initial actress opted out perfectly fit the role.

Mercy Asiedu's character in Asoreba not only brought her fame but also love. According to the actress, her husband, Nana Agyeman Badu Duah, fell in love with her after watching the movie.

Apart from movies, Mercy Asiedu also has a music career following the pattern of numerous music stars, including Emelia Brobbey and Agya Koo, who continue to leverage their Kumawood fame in many ways.

Mercy Asiedu and her husband, Nana Agyeman Badu Duah, the paramount chief of Kunsu. Photo source; OheneyereMercyAsiedu

Mercy Asiedu's dance moves stir reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from Ghanaians in reaction to Mercy Asiedu's moments in the US.

Ephson PlayQuarter said:

"The best serious actress for me mummy."

Essawa01 shared:

"Auntie Mercy is doing her own choreography 🤣."

User3844132336711 remarked:

"Oheneyere all the way ✌️✌️✌️."

HAWALYNN🌸🌼 shared:

"Mama 99 ideas no no😁."

Mercy Asiedu drives a plush ride in Ghana

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Mercy Asiedu had been spotted driving a plush BMW ride in Accra as she promoted her new song, Wadaada Me.

The Ghanaian actress started a promotional run for the new single shortly after she returned from the US last year.

The new single adds to her growing catalogue of cult fan favourites, including Pressure, which was released in 2022.

