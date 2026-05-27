Lionel Messi aims to surpass Pelé's assist record in his final World Cup appearance

Messi's remarkable journey includes 13 goals and 8 assists in World Cup tournaments

Argentina's captain faces a minor injury scare but remains on track for the World Cup

Lionel Messi has already created five unforgettable chapters in World Cup history, including leading Argentina to glory at the 2022 tournament in Qatar.

Now preparing for what is expected to be his sixth and final World Cup appearance, the Argentine captain has the opportunity to chase down another historic milestone currently held by Brazilian legend Pelé.

The Pelé Milestone Lionel Messi Could Break at the World Cup

Source: Getty Images

Surprisingly, the record is not related to goals, despite both players being among the greatest scorers in football history.

Instead, Messi is closing in on Pelé’s World Cup assists record during the final stages of FIFA tournaments.

Messi targets Pelé’s assist record

The 38-year-old enters the 2026 World Cup as a reigning champion after helping Argentina defeat France in the 2022 final.

Messi currently leads Pelé in World Cup goals, having scored 13 compared to the Brazilian icon’s 12.

However, Pelé still holds the all-time World Cup assists record with 10, while Messi sits close behind with eight assists across his World Cup appearances.

Messi recorded his first World Cup assist during the group stage of the 2006 tournament.

He added another assist in South Africa 2010 and one more in Brazil 2014.

The Argentine then produced two assists at Russia 2018 before registering three assists during Argentina’s triumphant run at Qatar 2022.

Pelé accumulated his 10 assists across four World Cups between 1958 and 1970.

The Brazilian great also holds the record for the most assists in a single World Cup tournament, with six.

Argentina’s group-stage fixtures at the 2026 World Cup could provide Messi with a strong chance to surpass Pelé’s mark.

The Albiceleste will begin their campaign against Algeria national football team on June 16 before facing Austria national football team on June 22 and Jordan national football team on June 27.

Messi fitness scare before World Cup

Messi recently caused concern after leaving the pitch during Inter Miami’s match against Philadelphia Union on Sunday, May 24.

After medical tests, Inter Miami confirmed in an official statement that the forward suffered a strain linked to muscle fatigue in the hamstring of his left leg.

Fortunately for Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni and supporters, the issue is not expected to threaten Messi’s participation at the World Cup.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup will take place in the United States, Mexico and Canada from June 11 to July 19.

Source: YEN.com.gh