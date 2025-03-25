Ranking the 5 Most Outstanding Black Stars Players Against Chad and Madagascar

Captain Jordan Ayew stood out as the creative force in Ghana’s 3-0 victory over Madagascar, providing all three assists

Premier League star player Mohammed Kudus misses out on the Top 5 Ghana players who shone the brightest in both games

However, the excellent collective performance of the Black Stars in the two World Cup qualifiers matters most

The Black Stars of Ghana delivered a remarkable display in their two recent victories in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, and we take a look at the five most outstanding Ghana national football team players in the wins against Chad and Madagascar.

On March 21, Otto Addo's formation demolished Chad 5-0 at the Accra Sports Stadium and followed it up with a commanding 3-0 win over Madagascar in Morocco on March 24. Both games demonstrated the Black Stars’ impressive attacking prowess and signal that the team that failed to qualify for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations are gradually bouncing back.

Ghana starting lineup in the Ghana 5 Chad 0 World Cup qualifier on March 21, 2025 at Accra Sports Stadium. Image credit: alex_djiku

Source: Twitter

While the entire team showed resilience and skill, some players truly stood out with their exceptional performances.

In this article, we rank the top 5 most outstanding performers based on their contributions in these two matches, with West Ham United playmaker Mohamemd Kudus missing out on the Top 5 list.

1. Jordan Ayew – The creative captain

Ghana captain Jordan Ayew delivered a masterclass performance over the course of these two matches. While his leadership was evident throughout, his creativity and vision were the standout aspects of his game. Against Chad, Ayew was instrumental in the attack and played a critical role as thr Black Stars comfortably accounted for Chad, scoring one of the goals from the spot as Ghana won 5-0.

The most stellar contribution from Ayew came in the 3-0 victory over Madagascar, providing all three assists, playing a significant role in his team's attacking success against the Barea. His delivery for Thomas Partey’s headers showcased his precise crossing and his ability to pick out runners in dangerous positions. Ayew’s performance as a provider was invaluable, cementing his place as the top performer over the two games.

His leadership qualities were also on full display, as he orchestrated much of Ghana’s play from the wings, and sometimes from the central position. His tireless running and ability to maintain possession helped keep Madagascar’s defenders on edge, contributing to the fluidity of Ghana's attack.

2. Thomas Partey – Header masterclass

Arsenal's Thomas Partey has often been the backbone of Ghana's midfield, and he once again demonstrated why he is so crucial for the Black Stars. His contributions in these two matches were nothing short of wonderful. Against Madagascar, Partey scored a brace, both of which came from headers. His aerial dominance was unmatched, and his ability to position himself in the right place at the right time proved to be a vital asset.

Partey’s influence wasn’t just limited to his goal-scoring. In both matches, he provided the necessary defensive cover, breaking up opposition attacks and distributing the ball efficiently. His work rate and vision in the midfield allowed Ghana to transition smoothly from defense to attack, controlling the tempo of the game.

Thomas Partey of Arsenal in the Premier League scored a brace of headers for Ghana Black Stars in 3-0 World Cup qualifier win against Madagascar on March 24, 2025. Image credit: ghanafaofficial

Source: Twitter

3. Antoine Semenyo – The scoring instinct

Antoine Semenyo was a standout performer in the 5-0 drubbing of Chad. He was the first to get on the scoresheet, setting the tone for a dominant performance under one minute. Semenyo’s well-taken goal in the opening minutes of the match gave the Black Stars the early lead, and from that moment, he looked a constant threat to the Chad defense. His movement off the ball was excellent, and he was always in the right place at the right time, ready to capitalize on any opportunities that arose.

Although he did not score against Madagascar, Semenyo’s work rate and support in the final third were invaluable. He linked up well with Ayew, and Mohammed Kudus, creating additional offensive outlets for the team. Semenyo’s contribution was key in ensuring Ghana maintained an attacking edge, particularly in the first match against Chad.

4. Mohammed Salisu – The rock at the back

The AS Monaco center-back, was a pivotal figure in Ghana’s defense during these two World Cup qualifying matches. Known for his physicality, aerial prowess, and strong tackling, Salisu was a key presence in the heart of Ghana’s defense, ensuring that the Black Stars remained solid at the back. His performance against Chad was particularly impressive, as he was instrumental in maintaining the clean sheet and dealing with Chad’s sporadic attacks.

Salisu’s contribution in the 5-0 win was highlighted by his own goal, a powerful header from a corner taken by Ernest Appiah Nuamah. His ability to rise above defenders and finish with precision showed his quality in set-piece situations. Defensively, Salisu’s positioning was near-perfect, and his strength in duels allowed him to dominate the Chad and Madagascar attackers.

5. Benjamin Asare – The debutant with nerves of steel

The local goalkeeper who made his debut for the Black Stars against Chad, deserves special mention for his performance in the 5-0 victory as well as the 3-0 success on the road against the Malagasy side. Asare had the difficult task of stepping into the national team setup, and he rose to the occasion with a confident and assured performance. While Chad didn’t generate too many chances, Asare’s composed handling and decision-making under pressure were clear indicators of his potential, with a section of the crowd giving respecting him with a standing ovation after the game.

It is true Benjamin Asare wasn’t forced into making any high-profile saves, but he showed great poise in controlling his area and organizing the defense. He did his part to keep a clean sheet, and his performances in both games suggested he could be an asset for Ghana in future matches.

Black Stars player ratings against Madagascar

YEN.com.gh earlier reported the player ratings of the Black Stars of Ghana players in the 3-0 away win against Barea of Madagascar who are coached by French trainer Corentin Martins.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh