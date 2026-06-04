Barcelona have already started planning for pre-season and will travel to England for a training camp and friendly matches

Highly rated defender Hadiz Gariba could be given the chance to train with the first team under Hansi Flick

The 19-year-old is expected to be promoted to Barça Atlètic next season as his development continues

Although the 2025/26 season has only just ended, FC Barcelona have already begun preparations for the upcoming campaign.

The squad is set to travel to England for a pre-season training camp, where they will play two friendly matches. The club is also working to arrange one or two additional fixtures before the new season gets underway.

Hafiz Gariba: Barcelona’s 19-year-old academy talent could earn first-team pre-season call-up

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As he has done in recent years, manager Hansi Flick plans to use pre-season as an opportunity to assess some of the most promising talents emerging from La Masia.

Hafiz Gariba Could Be Given First-Team Opportunity

According to SPORT, teenage defender Hadiz Gariba could be invited to begin pre-season training with Barcelona’s first team, although a final decision has not yet been made.

Gariba joined Barcelona at the age of 15 after the Catalan club beat Real Madrid CF to secure his signature.

The 19-year-old has steadily progressed through the ranks at La Masia. He broke into the Juvenil B side in January 2025 before earning promotion to Juvenil A during the 2025/26 season.

Within the club, coaches are said to be particularly impressed by his pace, physical strength, ability in one-on-one situations and composure when playing out from the back.

Barcelona Continue to Monitor Defender’s Development

While there are still aspects of his game that require improvement, particularly concentration and consistency, Barcelona remain convinced that Gariba possesses enormous potential.

The young defender has two years remaining on his current contract and is expected to be promoted to Barça Atlètic next season, where he is likely to play a significant role in the Segunda RFEF.

As things stand, the possibility of him joining Flick’s first-team squad for pre-season has not been ruled out.

What is already confirmed, however, is that Gariba will report on July 20 under reserve-team coach Juliano Belletti as he continues his development within the club's system.

Source: YEN.com.gh