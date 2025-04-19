Cristiano Ronaldo Jr. celebrated in style after scoring for Al-Nassr’s U15 team, pulling off his father’s iconic "Siuuu" celebration with flair

The 14-year-old striker is following closely in his dad’s footsteps, showcasing impressive skill and confidence on the pitch

Fans were thrilled to see the familiar move, with many saying the next generation of Ronaldo has truly arrived

Cristiano Ronaldo is widely hailed as one of the greatest footballers of all time, celebrated for his incredible achievements and relentless pursuit of excellence.

At club level, he holds several unmatched records: the most UEFA club competition appearances (197), most goals in UEFA club competitions (145), most goals in the UEFA Champions League (140), and the highest number of goals in Champions League knockout stages (67).

Cristiano Junior recreates Ronaldo's iconic SIIIIU celebration after scoring for Al Nassr U15

On the international stage with Portugal, he remains the only player to score in five different World Cups (2006, 2010, 2014, 2018, 2022) and is also the first male player to score ten international hat-tricks.

Cristiano Ronaldo Jr. hits a better version of the 'Siu'

Cristiano Ronaldo Jr., just 14 years old, is already turning heads as a rising star in youth football. He has trained at top academies including Juventus and Manchester United, and joined Al-Nassr’s youth setup after his father signed with the Saudi club in December 2022.

He’s shown impressive talent—netting 58 goals in a single season for Juventus' youth team—and currently plays for Al-Nassr’s U15 team.

Eligible to represent five countries (Portugal, Spain, England, Cape Verde, and the United States), Ronaldo Jr. recently celebrated a goal with a sharp version of his dad’s iconic "Siu" celebration, sparking excitement among fans who are already predicting he could surpass his father's legacy.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Transformative Impact on Saudi Football

Cristiano Ronaldo’s arrival in Saudi Arabia has been transformative—not just for Al-Nassr, but for the entire Saudi football landscape. Recognized not only for his skill but also for his massive global influence, Ronaldo brings a unique blend of talent and star power.

His presence has skyrocketed interest in Saudi football, boosting sponsorships, ticket sales, and the international profile of the league. Since Ronaldo joined Al-Nassr in December 2022, the club’s social media following has grown by over 52.3 million.

It leapt from being the third most followed Saudi Pro League team and 74th globally to becoming the most followed in the country and 17th worldwide—second only to one club outside Europe. Ronaldo's influence continues to reshape the footballing landscape in the region.

It feels like just yesterday Cristiano Ronaldo was dedicating his goals to his two-year-old son at Euro 2012, yet here we are, with Cristiano Junior already scoring for Al Nassr U15.

And, of course, he’s celebrating just like his famous dad with the iconic SIIIIU.

No one knows how his career will unfold, but the potential is definitely there.

After all, he’s got CR7’s genes.

