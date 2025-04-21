Ghanaian footballers based in Europe enjoy vibrant lives beyond their on-field commitments

Many Black Stars stars have embraced a bold sense of style and are fully immersed in the glitz of European nightlife

YEN.com.gh highlights seven of the most fashionable Ghanaian footballers at the moment

Ghanaian footballers are making their mark not just on the pitch, but in the world of fashion and personal branding as well.

As the global game evolves, today’s stars are embracing a more dynamic image—one that extends far beyond football jerseys and matchday performances.

Gone are the days when players only appeared in team kits or post-match interviews.

Now, many are curating strong personal styles and building dedicated followings through platforms like Instagram, where they share everything from designer outfits to lifestyle moments.

These digital spaces have become a modern runway, allowing players to express their individuality and connect with fans in new and stylish ways.

From bold streetwear looks to luxury fashion statements, members of the Black Stars squad are stepping out with confidence and flair.

YEN.com.gh takes a closer look at five of the most fashionable Ghanaian footballers who are turning heads both on and off the field.

Mohammed Kudus and Kamaldeen Sulemana

Kudus and Kamaldeen are widely celebrated for their brilliant performances and slick dribbling on the pitch, but they also turn heads during their nights out in London.

Off the field, the Ghanaian duo flaunt top-tier fashion, often spotted in high-end designer brands like Supreme and Louis Vuitton.

They have an impressive eye for color coordination and often showcase their stylish looks online.

While they may not post frequently, their fashion choices always make an impact. Their social media presence reflects a strong sense of style and attention to detail off the pitch.

Mohammed Salisu

In a recent social media post, the 25-year-old showcased his sharp fashion sense, donning some of the finest designer outfits.

Beyond his impressive wardrobe, his stylish poses in the photos highlight his flair for fashion and confidence.

On the pitch, Salisu has also been in top form this season for AS Monaco, featuring in 22 matches across all competitions.

Fatawu Issahaku

eicester City’s talented star, Issahaku, has missed most of the current season due to injury and is expected to make his return in the next campaign.

Though absent on the field, the former Ghana U20 standout maintains a strong presence off it, particularly through his vibrant social media activity.

He regularly shares glimpses of his lifestyle and fashion choices, impressing fans with his exceptional ability to pair and select standout outfits.

Known for his love of glitz and glamour, Issahaku is frequently spotted shopping at top fashion stores across the UK.

His sense of style is sharp, with an eye for color coordination that shines through in every post.

While he doesn’t post too often, each appearance leaves a stylish impression, underlining his flair and attention to detail away from the pitch..

Andre Ayew

The veteran forward was born in the country considered as the capital of fashion and it is no surprise that he nails it anytime he goes out.

When it comes to the best dressed Ghanaian players, Ayew easily comes up. His appearances at shows and events always gets the fashion police talking.

Ayew, these days plays for French outfit Le Havre.

Gideon Mensah

Mensah has a true passion for fashion, and it shows in every detail of his Instagram posts and stories.

With his neatly styled dreadlocks and diamond-studded earrings, he consistently chooses the perfect outfit to match the occasion and setting.

Currently playing for Auxerre, Mensah makes regular trips to Paris, effortlessly tapping into the heart of high-end fashion to stay ahead of the style game.

Ransford-Yeboah

In what could easily pass for a professional fashion shoot, Königsdörffer donned a coordinated black and white outfit.

Elegant sneakers and his signature blonde hairstyle added edge to the look, showcasing his comfort in front of the camera and confidence in his fashion instincts.

