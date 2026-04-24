Barcelona Atlètic duo David Oduro and Abdul Aziz Issah are in line for call-ups ahead of Ghana’s friendly against Mexico

The pair are expected to feature in a largely home-based squad aiming to impress Carlos Queiroz and secure places in his 26-man World Cup roster

Queiroz, who was officially unveiled on Thursday, has been tasked with steering Ghana beyond the group stage at the global tournament

Barcelona B duo David Oduro and Abdul Aziz Issah are edging closer to a place in the Black Stars squad for the international friendly against Mexico, as preparations gather pace for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The fixture, set for May 22, forms part of Ghana’s build-up to the tournament, which will be hosted across the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Mexico vs Ghana: Barcelona B Duo David Oduro, Aziz Issah Set for Black Stars Call Up. Photos by Quality Sport Images.

Source: Getty Images

Barcelona B duo set for Ghana call-up

Reports from SPORT suggest both players are in contention for selection. However, their availability depends on whether Barça Atlètic secure a place in the promotion playoffs.

At the moment, Barça sit sixth in the Spanish Segunda standings with 49 points from 32 matches. They are level on points with Reus FC Reddis but trail on head-to-head record.

With two games left, they remain just outside the playoff spots, meaning a late push could complicate matters for the two Ghanaian prospects.

For Issah, a potential call-up highlights the growing attention he is receiving from the Black Stars technical team.

Issah tipped to replace Kudus

Since returning from an adductor injury, the 20-year-old has been in fine form, registering two goals and one assist in his last three matches, according to Transfermarkt.

Beyond the numbers, his performances have stood out. He has nailed down a regular starting place under coach Juliano Belletti and continues to show maturity in his game.

The former Dreams FC youngster already has a taste of international football, having made a cameo for Ghana in the 2025 Unity Cup third-place fixture against Trinidad and Tobago.

With Mohammed Kudus set to miss the World Cup following a relapse of a muscle injury sustained in January, Issah is emerging as one of the options to fill the creative void.

The clash against Mexico could offer him the perfect stage to make his case to new head coach Carlos Queiroz.

Mexico vs Ghana: Barcelona B Duo David Oduro, Aziz Issah Set for Black Stars Call Up. Photo by Quality Sport Images.

Source: Getty Images

Oduro eyes left-back role

Oduro, meanwhile, is closing in on a return from injury.

When fit, he has been a consistent presence for Barça Atlètic, making 21 appearances this season with a goal and an assist to his name.

Before his recent setback, he had established himself as a reliable option on the left side of defence under Belletti.

His timing could be crucial, especially with the Black Stars still searching for a settled option at left back.

With Gideon Mensah and Derrick Köhn yet to fully cement their places, Oduro has a real chance to step in and impress if given minutes against Mexico.

A call up would also mark his first involvement with the senior national team.

Meanwhile, Queiroz is expected to include several locally based players for the friendly, while fringe players could also be handed an opportunity as Ghana fine tunes preparations for the World Cup.

Queiroz fires warning to World Cup opponents

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Carlos Queiroz issued a bold statement of intent to Ghana’s World Cup rivals during his unveiling.

The 73-year-old admitted the challenge ahead but insisted he is fully ready to take it on.

Source: YEN.com.gh