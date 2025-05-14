Inaki Williams has ventured into the hospitality industry by putting up one of the most stunning hotels in the country

By living a modest lifestyle, honouring his heritage, and investing wisely, Inaki is securing his future through investments

We take a cursory look at the 30-year-old's five-star hotel in the Eastern region, valued at millions of dollars

Footballers have often come under scrutiny for their lavish lifestyles, with many criticised for excessive spending during their playing years, only to face financial hardship soon after retirement.

However, the tide is gradually turning. A new generation of professionals is embracing long-term planning, opting to build sustainable ventures before their boots are hung up.

Inaki Williams' five-star hotel in the Eastern region is said to have cost millions of dollars. Photos by @BerkoRich/X, Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty and @maxtvgh/X.

Inaki Williams' shrewd investment in the hospitality sector

One figure at the heart of this refreshing shift is Inaki Williams.

The Spanish-born Ghanaian forward exemplifies the perfect role model tag, blending modest living with forward-thinking entrepreneurship.

At 30, Williams continues to thrive on the pitch while simultaneously expanding his portfolio off it.

San Mames Hotel: Inaki Williams' investment in the Eastern region

In 2024, he ventured into the hospitality industry by unveiling a remarkable edifice—San Mames Hotel, nestled in the serene surroundings of Akyem Achiase in the Eastern Region.

This move not only marks his foray into business but also reflects a deep connection to his roots.

The grand opening, steeped in cultural and spiritual significance, was attended by his family, local chiefs, and religious leaders.

San Mames Hotel: Reason behind Inaki's hotel name

The hotel's name, San Mames, pays homage to the hallowed grounds of Athletic Bilbao, the Spanish club where Inaki has become a household name.

His attachment to the Basque institution runs deep, having spent the bulk of his career there, and it's only plausible that the luxury facility should be named after the stadium.

Meanwhile, the match venue is set to host the 2025 Europa League final between Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur, per UEFA.

Why did Inaki build his multi-million-dollar hotel in the Eastern region?

The decision to situate the hotel in Akyem Achiase is even more personal.

Inaki and his younger brother Nico trace their ancestry to Akyem Bieni, a neighbouring town.

Their parents’ journey to Europe was one of sacrifice and resilience.

According to family accounts, Inaki’s father, Felix, once walked barefoot across the Sahara Desert, suffering burns to his feet—all in search of a better future for his family.

A peek inside Inaki's 5-star hotel

Elegantly designed, the San Mames Hotel sets a new benchmark for hospitality in the region and beyond.

Guests can enjoy a panoramic rooftop bar that delivers sweeping views of the landscape, and a modern fitness centre with premium gym equipment.

Additionally, there is a tastefully furnished standard rooms crafted for both comfort and style. It’s a five-star experience carefully tailored for a discerning clientele.

While prices vary depending on the room type and packages selected, early feedback suggests that the hotel is positioned to attract both local and international patrons looking for luxury within a culturally rich setting.

Inaki Williams' performance and stats this season

Despite the demands of entrepreneurship, Inaki Williams remains a key figure for Athletic Club.

The 2024/25 season has seen him hit solid numbers, scoring 11 goals and providing 9 assists in 48 appearances across competitions, according to Transfermarkt.

His contributions have been vital in helping the Basque outfit challenge for a Champions League return, with the side currently sitting fourth in La Liga with 64 points from 35 matches.

Inaki Williams impresses fans with his Twi

In an earlier report, YEN.com.gh shared a heartwarming moment of Inaki Williams impressing fans with his fluent Twi.

The Spain-born Ghanaian forward was seen in a video expressing his joy about being in Ghana, proudly stating in the local dialect that he was happy to be home.

