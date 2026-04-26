Antoine Semenyo is on the verge of winning three trophies in just half a season after Manchester City reached the FA Cup final

Manchester City staged a dramatic late comeback against Southampton FC to keep their domestic treble dream alive

Semenyo has already lifted the EFL Cup with Pep Guardiola's team after joining from AFC Bournemouth in January

Manchester City kept their hopes of another domestic treble alive after battling back to defeat Southampton FC 2-1 in the 2026 FA Cup semi-final at Wembley.

The seven-time winners were pushed hard by a spirited Southampton side, who had already impressed in earlier rounds by knocking out top-flight opponents.

Semenyo could enjoy a dream debut campaign as Manchester City chase the FA Cup and Premier League after reaching the final. Image credit: Chris Brunskill

Source: Getty Images

City controlled possession for large spells, but the Championship club defended resolutely and frustrated Pep Guardiola’s men for much of the contest.

The Cityzens thought they had made an early breakthrough on more than one occasion, only for offside calls to deny them.

Omar Marmoush went close before Southampton nearly stunned the favourites when Léo Scienza had an effort ruled out.

Despite City’s territorial dominance, chances were limited in a tense first half. Southampton failed to register a shot before the interval, yet went into the break level and full of belief after standing firm against the Premier League giants.

The second half followed a similar pattern, with Guardiola turning to his bench in search of a breakthrough. Fresh legs increased the pressure as City poured forward, while Southampton continued to resist bravely.

Then came a dramatic twist late in the match. With 11 minutes remaining, Finn Azaz collected the ball, turned sharply, and curled a superb strike beyond James Trafford to give Southampton the lead, as the BBC reported.

Their joy was short-lived. Just four minutes later, Jérémy Doku fired in an effort that took a decisive deflection and found the net to restore parity.

City completed the turnaround moments later when Nico González found space outside the area and drilled home the winner, sending Guardiola’s side into another FA Cup final.

Semenyo Closing in on 3-trophy season

Meanwhile, Antoine Semenyo, who was not included in City’s squad for Sunday’s semi-final, remains on course for an extraordinary first half-season at the club.

The Ghana forward joined City in January and has already collected one major honour after helping the club win the 2026 EFL Cup with a 2-0 final victory over Arsenal at Wembley on March 22, 2026.

Now, with City in the FA Cup final, Semenyo could soon add another medal to his trophy collection. Manchester City are also firmly involved in the Premier League title race.

Antoine Semenyo could win three trophies in just four months of being with Man City. Image credit: Michael Regan

Source: Getty Images

According to the Premier League, they sit just behind Arsenal with 70 after 33 matches and remain widely viewed as strong contenders to reclaim top spot before the end of the campaign.

That means Semenyo could realistically finish the season with three domestic trophies in only a few months at the Etihad Stadium, a remarkable start to life under Guardiola.

Antoine Semenyo among top 5 African stars

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Antoine Semenyo has been tipped as one of the top five African players to watch at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, underlining his rapid rise.

His explosive club form has put him firmly in the spotlight as Ghana look to make an impact in North America.

Source: YEN.com.gh