Barcelona suffer a blow as Lamine Yamal is ruled out, but Spain get World Cup boost

Lamine Yamal’s injury hits Barcelona hard, yet Spain expect him back for 2026 World Cup

Barcelona lose Yamal for season, but Spain remain hopeful ahead of World Cup 2026

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Lamine Yamal has suffered an untimely injury setback with FC Barcelona confirming he will miss the remainder of the domestic season, but Spain have been handed a major World Cup boost.

The 18-year-old picked up the problem during Barcelona’s hard-fought 1-0 victory over Celta Vigo on Wednesday, April 22.

Barcelona suffer a blow with Lamine Yamal ruled out of the season, but the Spain star is expected to be fit for the 2026 World Cup. Image credit: BR Images

Source: Getty Images

Yamal had given the Catalan giants the lead from the penalty spot in the first half, once again showing his composure in a key moment.

However, celebrations quickly turned into concern when the winger signalled to the bench shortly after scoring.

According to the BBC, he then went to the ground clutching the back of his left leg, prompting immediate medical attention. Barcelona staff helped him from the pitch before he headed straight down the tunnel.

On Thursday, April 23, the club confirmed that Yamal had suffered a hamstring injury in his left leg.

While the setback rules him out of Barcelona’s remaining league fixtures, medical assessments have reportedly indicated he should be available for Spain’s World Cup campaign in North America.

That update will come as a huge relief for Spain boss and supporters, with Yamal now considered one of the nation’s most dangerous attacking weapons ahead of the tournament.

Lamine Yamal's fitness scare ends in good news for Spain fans ahead of the 2026 World Cup. Image credit: UEFA

Source: Getty Images

Barcelona lose key star for title run-in

Although Barcelona remain in a strong position domestically, Lamine Yamal’s absence is still a significant blow. The reigning La Liga champions sit top of the table with a healthy lead over Real Madrid and are closing in on another title.

They still have several important fixtures left, including a high-profile clash against Real Madrid in May. Losing a player of Yamal’s creativity and unpredictability at such a crucial stage could test the squad’s depth.

The teenager has become one of the first names on the team sheet thanks to his maturity and consistent end product.

Will Lamine Yamal play the World Cup?

While Barcelona must cope without him, Spain can look ahead with optimism. According to FIFA, their World Cup journey begins in Group H against Cape Verde before further matches against Saudi Arabia and Uruguay.

Yamal’s expected return could be vital to Spain’s hopes of going deep into the competition.

Despite his age, he has already shown he can influence the biggest games with fearless dribbling, sharp finishing and maturity beyond his years.

For now, Barcelona face an anxious wait, but Spain have every reason to believe their young star will be ready when the World Cup begins.

Yamal sets new Champions League record

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that FC Barcelona saw their UEFA Champions League campaign end in disappointment against Atlético Madrid, but Lamine Yamal still stole the spotlight with another historic milestone.

The new Yamal record adds to the impressive list of achievements the Euro 2024 champion has obtained since the start of his professional career in 2022/23.

Source: YEN.com.gh