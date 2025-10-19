Cristiano Ronaldo’s obsession with perfection is legendary, but a former Juventus teammate has shared a story that highlights it in an entirely new way

The Portuguese star joined Juventus from Real Madrid in 2018, bringing his relentless standards to Italy

After his spell in Turin, Ronaldo went on to rejoin Manchester United before continuing his remarkable journey with Al Nassr in Saudi Arabia

Former Juventus defender Gianluca Frabotta has shed light on why Cristiano Ronaldo was once seen smelling and chewing grass during his time in Turin.

The unusual act reportedly took place under Maurizio Sarri’s management, whose demanding tactics left the five-time Ballon d’Or winner feeling frustrated and irritated.

Ronaldo had joined Juventus in 2018, ending his record-breaking tenure at Real Madrid to begin a new chapter in Italian football.

The ex-Sporting prodigy spent nine unforgettable years at Real Madrid, becoming the club’s all-time leading scorer with an incredible 450 goals.

Few expected his next destination to be Turin, but a blockbuster move to Juventus soon followed, as he sought a fresh challenge and more silverware.

During three seasons with the Bianconeri, Ronaldo captured two Serie A titles and a Coppa Italia, with his peak campaign coming in 2019–20, when he scored 37 goals in all competitions.

That same season, Maurizio Sarri was in charge at Juventus, a turbulent period disrupted by the Covid-19 pandemic and capped off by a Champions League last-16 exit, which ultimately cost Sarri his job.

Why Ronaldo chewed grass at Juventus

Ronaldo’s uneasy relationship with Maurizio Sarri may have played a role in the tension that unfolded during their time together.

Goal suggests the Portuguese superstar often clashed with Sarri’s tactical instructions, unwilling to be micromanaged given his proven track record.

Confident in his own methods, CR7 preferred to let his performances do the talking, and, at times, he responded in unexpected ways.

Speaking to Corriere della Sera, former teammate Gianluca Frabotta shed light on Ronaldo’s unusual reaction to Sarri’s coaching style.

"[Ronaldo was] an everyday example. One of his gestures really stuck with me.

"During a tactical drill, Sarri was showing him the movements he was supposed to make on set pieces. He was a bit annoyed. He didn't need instructions; he was different. He could feel inside where the ball was going to end up. To make the coach understand, he tore up some grass, smelled it and chewed it."

Ronaldo reportedly said when munching on some training ground turf:

"I like to understand the pitch, and where the ball goes."

That season, per Marca, Ronaldo produced one of the most dominant campaigns of his Italian tenure, scoring 37 goals in 46 appearances across all competitions.

During his stint with Juventus, the Portuguese superstar reached another milestone, scoring 101 goals in 134 appearances for the club.

The 2020 Scudetto, won under Maurizio Sarri’s management, remains Juventus’ most recent league title, but the early Champions League exit to Lyon proved costly.

Sarri was dismissed within days of the defeat, ending a partnership that had never quite clicked despite its success.

Ronaldo eventually departed Turin in August 2021, sealing a sensational return to Manchester United for a second spell at Old Trafford.

He has since signed for Al-Nassr and scored his 800th career goal against Al Fateh on Saturday, October 18.

After the match, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner shared a powerful message on social media, reflecting on a night of both frustration and triumph.

