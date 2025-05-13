Stephen Appiah has long been celebrated as one of the most fashionable African footballers of all time

His fashion sense, much like his playing style, is bold, thoughtful, and ahead of its time

YEN.com.gh takes a look at the five times the former Black Stars captain turned heads with his fashion prowess

Affectionately called Tornado for his explosive presence in midfield, Stephen Appiah continues to make waves this time, not with the ball at his feet, but through bold fashion choices that have cemented his status as a style trailblazer.

Appiah, the first Ghanaian captain to lead the Black Stars to a FIFA World Cup in 2006, was once the metronome of Ghana’s midfield: dictating tempo, reading play, and inspiring teammates with his vision and leadership.

Stephen Appiah: From midfield maestro to modern style icon

Now 44, the former playmaker has seamlessly transitioned from orchestrating games to curating looks that dominate the fashion scene.

Interestingly, Appiah does all this while serving as Vice Chairman of the Black Stars Management Committee, where he focuses on player welfare and relations, according to Ghanafa.org.

With 69 international caps and 16 goals to his name, as noted by Transfermarkt, the Chorkor-born legend has evolved into a global fashion figure whose distinctive style inspires a new generation of young professionals.

5 times Stephen Appiah inspired men’s fashion with dope looks

In celebration of his enduring influence, here are five standout looks that showcase Stephen's sartorial finesse:

1. Street style royalty

Appiah redefined casual elegance, stepping out in a bespoke three-quarter-sleeve ensemble that hugged his frame with precision.

The tailored outfit was paired with camouflage-green designer sandals, exuding a confident blend of rugged charm and urban flair.

His wristwear, featuring a luxury timepiece and coordinating bracelet, elevated the look, adding subtle opulence to his streetwear aesthetic.

2. Doting father in style

In a moment that melted hearts, Appiah was photographed alongside his son in perfectly coordinated black suits.

The polished leather shoes and designer sunglasses added polish to his look, while his son’s braided hairstyle and confident poses hinted at a rising fashion star in the making.

3. Ageless charm

Proving that style transcends age, the ex-midfielder stepped out in a vibrant designer shirt bursting with colour and cultural motifs.

The top was smartly paired with fitted denim jeans that showed off his still-athletic build.

His black boots added a modern edge, affirming that even post-retirement, Appiah remains a trendsetter with creative freedom on the pitch.

4. Fashion week vibes at home

Channelling the aesthetic of global fashion capitals, Appiah embraced comfort without compromising flair.

His oversized shirt exuded relaxed confidence, while ankle-length white trousers brought freshness and contrast.

Sneakers added a contemporary twist, and the look was completed with standout accessories.

5. Regal heritage

In a departure from his usual sleek suits and casual ensembles, Appiah paid homage to Ghana's rich cultural heritage with a custom Ashanti-inspired kente wrap.

Draped in a vibrant blend of green, yellow, and black, the six-yard fabric highlighted his cultural pride and commanding presence.

He finished the outfit with a designer watch, pearl neckwear, and dark sunglasses, a majestic tribute worn in honour of the Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II’s historic visit to the Ga State.

Appiah charges Black Stars players

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Stephen Appiah has rallied the Black Stars to leave everything on the pitch as they push for qualification to the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the USA, Mexico, and Canada.

The former Ghana captain also urged foreign-based players to support their local counterparts in making a lasting impact and realising their World Cup ambitions.

