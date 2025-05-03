Teenage sensation Lamine Yamal was the toast of fans yet again as he shone brightly in Barcelona's win against Real Valladolid

The 17-year-old was a thorn in the flesh of Valladolid's defence, wreaking havoc with his mesmeric dribbles

He will now turn his attention to doing the same or better in Barca's Champions League second leg tie against Inter Milan

Lamine Yamal stole the headlines once more, this time with a dazzling second-half display that helped FC Barcelona claw back a hard-earned 2-1 victory over Real Valladolid in La Liga on Saturday night.

The prodigious winger continues to live up to the lofty expectations surrounding his meteoric rise.

Though he only featured for 52 minutes, his brief yet explosive involvement proved crucial in turning the tide for Hansi Flick’s side.

Lamine Yamal shines as Barcelona stage comeback vs Valladolid

The evening began on a sour note for the Catalan outfit.

With just six minutes played, Valladolid broke the deadlock through Ivan Sanchez, exploiting Barcelona’s defensive lapse and temporarily silencing the travelling fans.

Flick was forced into an early change in the 38th minute when debutant Daniel Rodriguez suffered an unfortunate injury. Enter Lamine Yamal.

The teenager may not have made an instant impact, but his presence quickly altered the dynamics of the match.

His ability to stretch the defence, beat his marker, and inject unpredictability into the final third posed constant problems for Valladolid.

According to Sofascore, Yamal registered one shot on target, completed six dribbles, delivered a key pass, and maintained an 82% passing accuracy. These numbers, however, tell only part of the story.

As the game wore on, Barcelona gradually took control.

Fermin Lopez restored parity before Raphinha fired home the winner just six minutes later, both goals coming in quick succession to complete the comeback. Still, it was Yamal whose artistry left the biggest impression.

Lamine Yamal destroys opponents with insane dribbling

The defining moment came midway through the second half.

Receiving the ball near the centre circle from Eric Garcia, the La Masia graduate found himself boxed in by two pressing defenders.

Calm under pressure, Yamal deftly shifted the ball, executing a flawless change of direction to glide past both opponents.

As the crowd roared, he followed up with a textbook roulette, the iconic 360-degree spin popularised by Zinedine Zidane, to escape a third challenge, then surged forward into open space.

Fans hail Lamine Yamal

The clip quickly went viral, drawing admiration from fans and pundits alike. Many took to X (formerly Twitter) to applaud the teenager’s flair and maturity.

@gtalksarsenal posted:

"Genuinely unreal to be this good at 17."

@CFCDray added:

"We witnessing generational talent, only retards will use stats to judge this guy."

@sticksnstonez2 simply called him:

"The Magic Man."

And @McShayne09 wrapped it up with:

"Insane baller."

What lies ahead

With the Valladolid game now in the bag, Yamal and his teammates will turn their attention to the make-or-break semi-final reverse fixture in the Champions League on Tuesday, May 6, as noted by Flashscore.

Victory for Barcelona will see them edge closer to realising their treble dreams this campaign.

Lamine Yamal's dad lauds him

In a previous report, YEN.com.gh highlighted how Lamine Yamal's father, Mounir Nazraoui, joined the global chorus of praise following his son's dazzling Champions League performance.

The 17-year-old prodigy delivered a standout display against Inter Milan.

