Iñaki Williams has broken his silence after Athletic Bilbao suffered a chastening defeat against Manchester United

The Black Stars striker, who spurned good scoring opportunities in the game, believes his side can stage an epic comeback next Thursday

Bilbao's 3-0 defeat to the Red Devils at the San Mamés was their first loss at home in the Europa League campaign

Iñaki Williams has spoken out following Athletic Bilbao’s humbling 3-0 loss to Manchester United in the opening leg of their UEFA Europa League semifinal clash at San Mamés.

The highly anticipated encounter, set against the backdrop of a buzzing home crowd, saw the Rojiblancos overwhelmed by a clinical United side.

Bruno Fernandes grabbed a brace, while Casemiro opened the scoring with a commanding header, giving the English side a commanding cushion ahead of the second leg at Old Trafford, per the BBC.

Inaki's Bilbao suffer chastening defeat against Man United

The Williams brothers, Inaki and Nico, both featured in the match, which started with early promise for the Basque side.

Bilbao pressed aggressively, looking to seize the initiative, with Inaki squandering a golden chance to break the deadlock, nodding a free header narrowly over the bar.

Minutes later, a goal-bound effort from Alex Berenguer was miraculously cleared off the line by Victor Lindelöf, keeping the game goalless.

But the tide quickly turned. On the half-hour mark, Harry Maguire showed surprising composure, delivering a dangerous cross that was expertly flicked into Casemiro’s path, who made no mistake to power the ball beyond the goalkeeper.

From that moment, the hosts struggled to contain United’s surge.

Soon after, Bruno Fernandes doubled the advantage from the spot after Dani Vivian was judged, following a VAR check, to have brought down Rasmus Højlund.

Fernandes then capped a fluid team sequence with a delicate lob that all but settled the contest before the interval.

Williams vows comeback against Man United

Despite the heavy scoreline, Williams remained resolute in his post-match remarks.

"We're 3-0 down, but we can come back. We haven't been sharp, so there's no need to make excuses," he told reporters after the game.

Statistically, the Ghanaian forward has had six goal involvements in twelve European appearances this season, per Transfermarkt, and will be expected to inspire any form of response in the reverse fixture.

Manchester United's form in Europe

Realistically, Bilbao face an uphill climb in Manchester.

While the Red Devils have shown vulnerability at home, most notably needing five goals and extra time to eliminate a 10-man Olympique Lyon in the previous round, the Spanish side will need a flawless performance to overturn the deficit.

For Ruben Amorim’s men, their continental form has been nothing short of impressive.

Unbeaten throughout the Europa League campaign, they have consistently defied expectations.

Yet, their domestic inconsistency in the Premier League casts a shadow on their European exploits, raising questions about whether they can hold onto their 3-0 advantage.

Inaki Williams rated below Eddie Nketiah

