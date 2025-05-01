Iñaki Williams and his Athletic Bilbao side endured a crushing defeat at the hands of Manchester United in the Europa League

The 31-year-old was helpless as his side succumbed to a 3-0 loss in the first leg of their semi-final tie on Thursday night

Despite the daunting nature which lies ahead, Iñaki would hope to inspire Bilbao to a remontada at Old Trafford

Athletic Bilbao’s European aspirations took a severe hit on Thursday night as they fell 3-0 to a clinical Manchester United side in the UEFA Europa League, leaving their chances of progressing to the final hanging by a thread.

From the onset, the Red Devils showed intent by controlling possession.

However, it was the Spanish outfit who looked more threatening in the final third during the early phases.

Ruthless Man United crush Inaki Williams' Athletic Bilbao

Within seven minutes, Alex Berenguer nearly capitalised on a defensive lapse but failed to convert.

Shortly after, Inaki Williams found himself unmarked in the box, only to send a close-range header inches over the bar, an early warning sign of Bilbao’s inefficiency in front of goal.

Berenguer once again tested United’s backline in the 19th minute, but his goal-bound strike was expertly blocked. Those missed chances would soon prove costly.

Man United's attacking clinic

Against the run of play, former Los Blancos enforcer Casemiro rose highest to power home a header in the 30th minute, delivering a psychological blow to the hosts, as noted by Sky Sports.

That moment shifted the balance. United, sensing blood, began to dictate tempo with greater precision and urgency, exploiting the pockets of space left by Bilbao with their seamless transitions.

As the pressure mounted, a pivotal moment arrived. Rasmus Hojlund surged into the area, drawing a foul from Dani Vivian.

After VAR intervention, the referee not only pointed to the spot but also brandished a red card, leaving Bilbao a man down and chasing shadows.

Bruno Fernandes stepped up and dispatched the penalty with composure, making it two for the visitors.

The Portuguese playmaker would later cap off the night with the team's third goal.

Despite being reduced to ten, Bilbao attempted to stay compact after the interval, but the numerical disadvantage proved too much to overcome.

United continued probing, with Fernandes and Casemiro both coming close to adding to the scoreline as their side maintained intensity and control.

Heartbreak for Inaki Williams and Bilbao

For Iñaki Williams, the night was a frustrating one.

The Spanish-born Ghanaian forward, who had started brightly, was substituted in the 87th minute, unable to make an impact after those early chances.

His younger brother Nico had already made way earlier as the match slipped away from the Basque side.

Now, with a daunting second leg awaiting them at Old Trafford, the Williams brothers and their teammates face an uphill task on Thursday, May 8, per Sofascore.

