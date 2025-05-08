FC Barcelona celebrated the election of the new pope with a thoughtful message on social media

The Spanish club joined hands with Catholics and Christians across the world to salute Cardinal Robert Prevost

Cardinal Prevost will be the 267th occupant of the throne of St Peter, and he will be known as Pope Leo XIV

Spanish football powerhouse FC Barcelona joined millions of Catholics and Christians across the globe in celebrating the election of Robert Prevost as the new head of the Roman Catholic Church on Thursday, May 8.

In the wake of a turbulent week, the Catalan club took to social media to share a simple but touching tribute to the newly elected pontiff.

Barcelona's message to the new pope

On their official X account (formerly Twitter), Barça wrote:

"FC Barcelona wishes new Pope Leo XIV a papacy filled with peace and understanding across the world."

The gesture, though spiritual in nature, came at a moment of emotional reckoning for the club and its supporters.

Barcelona's heartbreaking Champions League exit

Just days earlier, La Blaugrana endured a crushing elimination from the UEFA Champions League at the hands of Inter Milan.

Barcelona had mounted a stunning comeback after trailing by two goals, eventually taking the lead in the 87th minute.

For a brief moment, it appeared they were destined to return to the final stage of Europe’s elite competition for the first time since 2015.

But Francesco Acerbi scored a dramatic equaliser deep into stoppage time, sending the clash into extra time.

Inter’s Davide Frattesi would then seal the tie with a late winner, completing a dramatic turnaround that saw the Nerazzurri book their second final appearance in three seasons.

Despite the heartache, Barcelona swiftly shifted its focus, joining the world in acknowledging a historic moment for the Catholic Church.

Who is Robert Prevost, the new pope?

The 69-year-old, elected as the 267th pontiff, will serve under the title Leo XIV.

His appointment is notable not only for its spiritual significance but also for its symbolic resonance. He becomes the first American to assume the role of pope.

More information about the new pope

Though born in Chicago in 1955, Prevost is also closely associated with Latin America due to his extensive missionary work in Peru, as noted by the BBC.

His decades-long journey in pastoral service has earned him dual Peruvian citizenship and widespread admiration among the communities he served.

The newly elected pope was ordained in 1982 after years of service as an altar boy and theological scholar.

Just three years into his priesthood, he relocated to Peru, where he spent over a decade nurturing faith-based education and local outreach in Trujillo, a city in the country's northwest, per France 24.

During his time in South America, he not only led a parish but also mentored future clergy at a regional seminary.

His legacy is deeply rooted in inclusivity, having spent years working with marginalised groups while promoting compassion and unity.

Robert Prevost's first address as pope

In an earlier report, YEN.com.gh noted that newly elected Pope Leo XIV delivered his first address in Italian at St. Peter’s Square, where he paid tribute to the late Pope Francis.

He expressed gratitude to the cardinals for entrusting him with the leadership of the Catholic Church.

