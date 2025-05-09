The conclave has elected Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost, an American-born cleric, as the new pope

Now the 267th pontiff, he will be known as Pope Leo XIV as he assumes the mantle of spiritual leadership over more than 1.3 billion Catholics worldwide

In a past interview, he openly shared his affection for tennis and even joked about hoping to return to the court someday

The Roman Catholic Church has ushered in a new era with the election of Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost as the new pope, following the passing of Pope Francis.

The historic announcement was made on May 8, 2025, when the College of Cardinals elected Prevost as the 267th pontiff, marking the first time an American has ascended to the papacy.

Pope Leo XIV greets the crowd from St. Peter's Basilica after being elected by the conclave on May 08, 2025 in Vatican City. Photo by Ivan Romano.

Source: Getty Images

Born in Chicago, the 69-year-old now assumes the name Pope Leo XIV, stepping into the role as spiritual leader of over 1.3 billion Catholics around the globe.

Who is Robert Francis Prevost, the new pope?

Elected as the 267th pope, Robert Francis Prevost will lead the Catholic Church under the name Leo XIV.

Born in Chicago in 1955, Prevost is also deeply connected to Latin America through his missionary work in Peru, where he spent over a decade leading parish work and mentoring clergy in Trujillo.

His long service earned him dual Peruvian citizenship and deep respect across local communities.

Ordained in 1982, he quickly moved to Peru just three years later, dedicating himself to faith-based education and outreach.

Known for championing inclusivity and compassion, Pope Leo XIV built a legacy working with marginalised groups and fostering unity within the Church.

Robert Francis Prevost was elected as the new Pope. Image Credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Does Pope Leo XIV follow any Sports?

While Pope Leo XIV hasn’t been widely known for following sports, he has previously shared his personal fondness for tennis.

In a 2023 interview conducted shortly after his appointment as cardinal, the future Pope was asked how he typically spends his free time.

In response, he revealed a lighthearted side, saying he enjoyed playing tennis and hoped to return to the court someday.

“I’ve always considered myself an avid amateur tennis player,” Prevost shared in an interview with the Augustinian Order after becoming a cardinal. “Since leaving Peru, I haven’t had many chances to play, so I’m really looking forward to stepping back onto the court.”

While in Peru, he developed a strong interest in association football and became a supporter of Alianza Lima, one of the country’s most popular clubs.

He’s also a longtime fan of Major League Baseball's Chicago White Sox, reflecting his American roots.

How Italian Football Clubs honoured Pope Leo XIV

Italian football clubs have warmly welcomed the election of Pope Leo XIV, following the conclave’s decision to elevate American-born Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost to the papacy.

Champions League finalists Inter Milan were among the first to send their message of support. The club shared a heartfelt note on social media:

"The world welcomes the new Holy Father with joy, welcome Pope Leo XIV."

AS Roma also expressed their appreciation for the new pontiff:

"AS Roma shares in the joy of the city and the entire world for the election of Pope Leo XIV, and extends its warmest wishes for his pontificate."

Capital city rivals Lazio issued a more detailed tribute, highlighting the spiritual and cultural impact of the moment:

"Lazio, with deep joy and sincere emotion, welcomes the election of the new Pope, His Holiness Leo XIV, elevated to the throne of Peter.

The club also reaffirmed its commitment to values they believe align with the Pope’s vision:

Lazio proudly reaffirms its dedication to upholding the moral and social values championed by the Holy Father, reinforcing the enduring connection between faith, culture, and sport.

Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis joined in with a message that reflected the Pope’s emphasis on compassion and unity:

"Let us warmly welcome Pope Leo XIV and embrace his universal message of peace and solidarity with the most vulnerable."

Barcelona's message to the new pope

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Spanish football powerhouse FC Barcelona joined millions of Catholics and Christians across the globe in celebrating the election of Robert Prevost as the new head of the Roman Catholic Church on Thursday, May 8.

In the wake of a turbulent week, the Catalan club took to social media to share a simple but touching tribute to the newly elected pontiff.

Source: YEN.com.gh