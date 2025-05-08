The conclave has selected Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost, who was born in America, to be the next pope. His name will be Pope Leo XIV

To choose the new pope, 133 cardinals in red robes from all across the globe voted for two days

The cardinals were prohibited from leaving or interacting with the outside world during the papal conclave, which chose the next head of state for the 1.4 billion Catholics worldwide

The first American to lead the Roman Catholic Church, Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost of Chicago, was elected pope on May 8, 2025.

The 69-year-old cardinal, who had served most of his ecclesiastical career overseas in Peru, became a contender in a carefully watched conclave after Pope Francis passed away.

New Pope Leo XIV Announced: 5 Things to Know About American Robert Prevost

Speaking Spanish and Italian, Prevost was appointed at a time when the Catholic hierarchy was becoming more divided, with some cardinals disagreeing on whether to go with Francis's more open path or revert to more stringent doctrinal enforcement.

Early life and family of Cardinal Robert Prevost

Prevost was born in Chicago, Illinois, in the United States, and worked for the Augustinians there for the first portion of his career.

Mildred Martinez and Louis Marius Prevost are his parents. His mother was Spanish, while his father was French and Italian.

His father served in the United States Navy during World War II and was also a school administrator.

In 1973, he finished his secondary education at the Order of St. Augustine's minor seminary. In 1977, Prevost graduated with a Bachelor of Science in mathematics from Villanova University.

Cardinal Robert Prevost's priesthood

In September 1977, Prevost decided to become a priest and joined the Order of St. Augustine. He made his formal vows in August 1981 after taking his initial vows to the order in September 1978.

He received a Master of Divinity degree from the Catholic Theological Union in Chicago the following year.

On June 19, 1982, Archbishop Jean Jadot consecrated Prevost as a priest for the Augustinians in Rome.

He worked as a parish pastor, diocesan official, seminary instructor, and administrator in Peru from 1985 to 1986 and from 1988 to 1998. In 2023, he was appointed a cardinal.

Bishop of Chiclayo

On November 3, 2014, Pope Francis named Prevost the titular bishop of Sufar and the apostolic administrator of the Diocese of Chiclayo. His episcopal consecration took place in Chiclayo's St. Mary's Cathedral on December 12, 2014. He was appointed bishop of Chiclayo on September 26, 2015.

Contender for Papacy

After Pope Francis passed away, Prevost was viewed as a potential contender for the papacy. He was appointed by Pope Francis in 2023 to the important role of Prefect of the Dicastery for Bishops in the Roman Curia. The office is in charge of assessing and endorsing candidates for the episcopate.

In the Catholic Church, this position enhanced Prevost's prominence and clout, possibly putting him in a better position before any subsequent papal conclave.

Papacy

Prevost was elected as the first pope from North America on May 8, 2025, the second day of the 2025 papal conclave. He adopted the moniker Leo XIV.

