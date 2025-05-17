Sulley Muntari’s Lamborghini turns heads with its sleek design and roaring engine, symbolizing his success earned from football

Refined yet powerful, Muntari’s Audi collection balances sportiness and class, mirroring his composed midfield presence in his prime

Muntari’s multi-million dollar garage isn’t just metal, it’s a celebration of dreams realized by the Konongo-born footballer

Sulley Ali Muntari is not only known for his tenacity and power on the pitch at his peak but also for his enviable taste in luxury cars.

With a career spanning top European clubs such as AC Milan, Inter Milan, Portsmouth, and Sunderland, the Ghanaian midfielder has amassed considerable wealth, and he hasn’t been shy to enjoy.

Ex-Ghana Black Stars midfielder Sulley Ali Muntari has a lavish garage of cars in Ghana. Image credit: SoccerLaduma, Claudio Villa

One of the most visible markers of his success is his impressive, multi-million dollar car collection.

Sulley Muntari, from football glory to luxury cars

Muntari’s professional football journey has been nothing short of illustrious. After making waves with Ghana’s U-20 squad, he quickly caught the attention of scouts in Europe.

His time at clubs like Inter Milan, where he won the UEFA Champions League under José Mourinho, and AC Milan cemented his status as a top-tier player.

With high salaries, endorsements, and bonuses, Muntari built a fortune that has allowed him to indulge in his passion for exotic cars.

Sulley Muntari's Lamborghini

Among the crown jewels in Muntari’s garage is a Lamborghini, a brand synonymous with speed and opulence.

The exact model is not publicly confirmed, but whether it’s a Huracán or Aventador, Lamborghinis typically command price tags in the range of $200,000 to $500,000.

With sleek aerodynamics, roaring engines, and head-turning designs, this car represents the audacious flair Muntari often brings to both his lifestyle and football.

The Audi series of Sulley Muntari

Muntari also owns a selection of Audis, a brand favored by athletes for its blend of executive comfort and dynamic performance.

Whether it's the Audi R8, known for its sports car soul, or the luxurious Q-series SUVs, these vehicles reflect a more refined yet equally indulgent side of his collection.

Audi’s reputation for innovation, with features like virtual cockpits and Quattro all-wheel drive, mirrors Muntari’s calculated and versatile gameplay.

Mercedes-Benz Brabus of Muntari

Among the standout vehicles in Sulley Muntari’s elite car collection is the Mercedes-Benz Brabus, a custom-tuned beast that takes the G-Wagon to a whole new level of luxury and performance.

Known for its aggressive styling, powerful V8 engine, and ultra-premium interior, the Brabus is a statement of authority and refinement.

With prices often exceeding $250,000 depending on modifications, Muntari’s Brabus reflects his bold personality, an off-road powerhouse wrapped in executive class.

Sulley Muntari's special love for cars

Beyond these, Muntari reportedly owns a range of other luxury vehicles, possibly including models from Ferrari, Bentley, and Range Rover.

Each car in his collection reflects a distinct personality, some built for speed, others for luxury, and some for sheer presence on the road. This diverse garage showcases not only his financial success but also a deep appreciation for automotive craftsmanship.

