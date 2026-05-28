A young man has gone viral after sharing how he responded to neighbours who allegedly dumped refuse in his compound

The resident said he endured the situation for years before deciding to return the waste to the nearby hostel

His video has triggered reactions online, with social media users debating neighbourly conduct and environmental sanitation

A young Nigerian man has attracted widespread attention online after sharing how he handled neighbours who allegedly turned his compound into a refuse dump.

In a video posted on TikTok, the man identified as @afolabizion narrated his experience living near a student hostel around the KWASU area, where he claimed tenants regularly threw waste into his compound.

The young man shared how he handled neighbours who allegedly dumped refuse in his compound. Photo credit: Afolabizion/TikTok

Source: TikTok

According to him, the situation persisted for years despite repeated efforts to address the issue peacefully.

The man explained that he initially approached some of the tenants to complain about the dumping, but the problem allegedly continued.

He also disclosed that he reported the matter to the police and consulted a lawyer for advice on how to handle the dispute.

After what he described as unsuccessful attempts to resolve the matter, he decided to bag the refuse dumped in his compound and return it to the hostel.

In the viral clip, he showed sacks of waste he claimed to have collected from his compound before taking them back to the neighbouring building.

He maintained that his actions were not driven by hatred but by frustration over repeated incidents and a desire to protect his environment.

The video has since sparked conversations on social media, with many users sharing mixed reactions about his response and the broader issue of sanitation in residential communities.

Others also highlighted the importance of proper waste disposal and maintaining respectful relationships among neighbours, especially in densely populated student areas.

Watch the TikTok video here:

Source: YEN.com.gh