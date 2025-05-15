Inside his $200K Benz bus, Asamoah Gyan has a custom gold-decorated seat reserved only for him, a throne symbolizing his elite status

Gyan’s Mercedes-Benz Sprinter boasts plush leather seats, ambient lighting, and top-tier entertainment systems

From massage recliners to Wi-Fi and a minibar, the bus offers unmatched luxury, ensuring Gyan cruises in maximum comfort

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Ghanaian football legend Asamoah Gyan is as famous for his lavish lifestyle as he is for his record-breaking exploits on the pitch.

The former Black Stars captain and Ghana’s all-time top goal scorer with 51 goals has once again captured attention for his ride.

Asamoah Gyan owns a lavish Mercedes-Benz bus which costs in the region of $200,000 in 2025. Image credit: Visual China Group, DarthArt

Source: Getty Images

Among his fleet of luxurious vehicles, his customized Mercedes-Benz bus, worth an estimated $200,000 in 2025, stands out as a mobile symbol of opulence and personality.

Asamoah Gyan's expensive fleet of cars

Asamoah Gyan, one of Ghana's most talented players who never won the UEFA Champions League, has never been one to shy away from luxury.

His car collection includes high-end sports cars, SUVs, and custom rides, but none draw as much intrigue as his Mercedes-Benz Sprinter bus.

Asamoah Gyan arrives at Pudong International Airport on July 8, 2015 in Shanghai to sign a contract with Chinese Super League's Shanghai SIPG Football Club. Image credit: Visual China Group

Source: Getty Images

Interior fit for royalty

The interior of the bus defies expectations. From the moment one steps inside, it's clear this is no ordinary ride.

Plush leather recliners, soft ambient lighting, and high-end wooden finishes give the bus a lounge-like feel.

But the true centerpiece is Gyan’s exclusive gold-decorated throne chair—a custom-made seat designed just for him.

Take a look inside Gyan's lavish Mercedes-Benz bus in the video below.

Decorated in regal gold accents and elevated above the rest, the chair symbolizes his dominance both on and off the field.

Gyan reportedly does not allow anyone else to sit in this chair, reinforcing its significance. It’s not just a seat, it’s a personal emblem of his status and success.

Gyan's Benz bus built for comfort and entertainment

Beyond the aesthetics, Gyan's bus is a hub of matchless entertainment and pure comfort.

Equipped with state-of-the-art sound systems, flat-screen televisions, mood lighting, and even a mini bar, it caters to the needs of a man who has seen the best the world has to offer.

Whether he’s heading to an event or just cruising through Accra, the bus allows him to do so in unmatched style.

Climate control, Wi-Fi connectivity, and reclining massage seats make the vehicle feel more like a VIP lounge than a mode of transportation.

Every inch of the interior has been designed to reflect Gyan’s lifestyle and tastes—bold, refined, and unforgettable.

This Mercedes-Benz bus is just one piece of Gyan's broader lifestyle puzzle. His $3 million mansion in Accra is a monument of luxury, complete with a private cinema, gym, and a personalized swimming pool.

Asamoah Gyan's Ghana all-time top scorer honour

YEN.com.gh earlier reported Dan Owusu's concerns about Asamoah Gyan's record as the highest goal scorer for the Black Stars of Ghana.

While the former Ghana midfielder acknowledges Asamoah Gyan's quality and achievements, he laments the lack of proper record-keeping in Ghanaian football, noting that other legendary finishers like Kwasi Owusu, Wilberforce Mfum, and Edward Acquah may have scored a significant number of unrecorded goals for the Black Stars.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh