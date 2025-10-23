A Look at Sulley Ali Muntari’s Expensive Car Collection
- Sulley Muntari’s Lamborghini turned heads with its striking design and roaring engine, showcasing the success he earned from football
- Refined yet powerful, his Audi collection balanced sportiness and class, reflecting the composure he brought to midfield in his prime
- Muntari’s multi-million-dollar garage wasn’t just metal; it celebrated the dreams realised by the Konongo-born footballer
Sulley Ali Muntari made a name for himself not just with his strength and determination on the field, but also with his impressive taste in luxury cars.
Having played for elite European clubs like AC Milan, Inter Milan, Portsmouth, and Sunderland, the Ghanaian midfielder earned significant wealth, and he has shown no hesitation in indulging in it.
One of the most visible markers of his success is his impressive, multi-million-dollar, car collection.
Sulley Muntari, from football glory to luxury cars
Muntari’s football career has been truly remarkable. After shining with Ghana’s U-20 team, he drew the eye of European scouts.
Stints at clubs like Inter Milan, where he lifted the UEFA Champions League under José Mourinho, and AC Milan solidified his reputation as a world-class midfielder.
According to Goal Ball Live, Muntari has a net worth of $22 million, which has allowed him to indulge in his passion for exotic cars.
Sulley Muntari's Lamborghini
Among the crown jewels in Muntari’s garage is a Lamborghini, a brand synonymous with speed and opulence.
The exact model is not publicly confirmed, but whether it’s a Huracán or Aventador, Lamborghinis typically command price tags in the range of $200,000 to $500,000, according to Caran Driver.
With sleek aerodynamics, roaring engines, and head-turning designs, this car represents the audacious flair Muntari often brings to both his lifestyle and football.
The Audi series of Sulley Muntari
Muntari’s garage also features several Audis, a favourite among athletes for combining comfort with high performance. From the sporty R8 to the luxurious Q-series SUVs, his Audi collection showcases a polished yet indulgent side of his automotive taste.
Audi’s reputation for innovation, with features like virtual cockpits and Quattro all-wheel drive, mirrors Muntari’s calculated and versatile gameplay.
Mercedes-Benz Brabus of Muntari
Among the standout vehicles in Sulley Muntari’s elite car collection is the Mercedes-Benz Brabus, a custom-tuned beast that takes the G-Wagon to a whole new level of luxury and performance.
Known for its aggressive styling, powerful V8 engine, and ultra-premium interior, the Brabus is a statement of authority and refinement.
With prices often exceeding $250,000, depending on modifications, Muntari’s Brabus reflects his bold personality, an off-road powerhouse wrapped in executive class.
Sulley Muntari's special love for cars
Beyond these, Muntari reportedly owns a range of other luxury vehicles, possibly including models from Ferrari, Bentley, and Range Rover.
