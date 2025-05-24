Spanish side, Barcelona Beach Soccer club, have officially secured the services of Ghanaian player Alexander Adjei

The two-time AFCON Beach Soccer goal-king becomes the first-ever Ghanaian to seal a move abroad in the sport

Adjei's transfer has received positive reviews, with National Sports Authority boss Yaw Ampofo Ankrah describing him as a 'beacon of hope'

For most footballers born in Ghana, the dream begins on turf, with hopes of packed stadiums and roaring crowds.

But for Alexander Adjetey Adjei, that dream took a different path. One shaped by sand, sweat, and sheer determination.

Barcelona snap up Ghana beach soccer star Alexander Adjei in historic move

Alexander etched his name in the annals of Ghanaian beach soccer history when he penned a deal with Barcelona's beach soccer team.

He becomes the first from the country to secure a professional beach soccer move abroad.

Who is Alexander Adjei?

Born and raised in Teshie, a vibrant fishing town on the coastline of Accra, Adjei's football roots run deep.

He started out with local side Unique FC, where his explosive pace, physical presence, and eye for goal stood out.

Inspired by Didier Drogba, young Alexander once aspired to dominate the grass fields like his idol. But fate had other ideas.

In 2013, a phone call changed everything. It introduced him to a different kind of football, the kind where the ball dances across grains, not grass. He embraced the sand. And the sand embraced him back.

Alexander Adjei: The making of Ghana's beach soccer king

Since making that pivotal switch, Adjei has transformed into one of the continent’s most lethal beach soccer forwards.

His numbers speak volumes. Seventeen goals at the 2015 AFCON Beach Soccer Championship, followed by eleven more in Egypt at the 2024 edition, nearly firing Ghana to their first-ever FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup, per Ghanafa.org.

Now, his goalscoring exploits have earned him a shot at the elite level.

Barcelona's beach soccer coach excited after Adjei's signing

Barcelona Beach Soccer’s head coach, Leo Braga, couldn’t hide his excitement after finalising the deal.

"This is a very exciting moment for the club and also for Alex because we have been monitoring his development for some time, and we believe he can improve our team."

The Spanish outfit has been a force in the European beach soccer scene, and Adjei’s addition promises to sharpen their attacking edge.

Known for his explosive bursts over short distances and ability to create shooting angles from nothing, he brings both raw power and tactical sharpness.

This move means more than just a new chapter in his career.

It represents a new dawn for Ghana beach soccer, a sport often overshadowed in a football-obsessed nation.

Alexander Adjei poised for success at Barcelona

“It’s a dream come true. I’ve worked hard for this moment, and I’m proud to be carrying the flag of Ghana into the international arena,” said Adjei as noted by Ghanasoccernet.

As he readies himself for the Spanish season, one thing is clear: Ghana’s beach soccer scene has found its trailblazer.

