Kurt Okraku, the President of the GFA, has declared that Ghana will emerge victorious at the 2026 World Cup

The GFA President indicated that he is doing all within his power to ensure that the Black Stars win the tournament

Ghanaians on social media who watched the video shared their varied thoughts, with many expressing disbelief

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Kurt Okraku, the President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), has declared victory for the Black Stars in the 2026 World Cup to be hosted in three countries.

The FIFA World Cup 2026 will be the 23rd edition of the tournament, but the first to feature 48 teams and three host countries: Canada, Mexico and the United States of America (USA).

Kurt Okraku, GFA President, declares victory for the Black Stars in the 2026 World Cup. Photo credit: @ghanafaofficial

Source: Twitter

The tournament begins on June 11, 2026 to July 19, 2026.

Speaking to media personality Deloris Frimpong Manso, the GFA president said that they aim to emerge as winners of the tournament and will stop at nothing to ensure that they achieve it.

Kurt Okraku added that the Black Stars squad for the 2026 World Cup is the best team the country has available at the moment.

"I am very real. I have seen bad teams win big tournaments and seen good teams win big tournaments. I have also seen good teams win good tournaments. We are a good team."

"I want us to win the World Cup, so I am doing everything within my power for victory. Ghana will be represented by our best players available at the time. Ghana will be very competitive. The target is that we are going to 'war', and when you go to war, you don't plan to lose any battle. I'm extremely confident that we are going to war and we will win the war," he added.

Watch the X video below:

Kurt's World Cup victory declaration causes stir

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by Delay on X. Read them below:

@MuhsinAbdalla15 said:

"If England players don’t handshake Partey, then the whole team should not also handshake them. Aura for Aura. They’re not better than Ghana in football. How many EUROS have they won? Masa ,mteeew."

@Z441632815 wrote:

"If you’ve worked hard, ah anka, you can give a definite answer, what is Nyame bɛ kyerɛ 😏."

@kwekustone247 said:

"We will beat this man pɛɛɛɛ by the end of the month. Ghana will be represented by what???? Baba Rahman mo no ne best players borla."

@Talkertive46 wrote:

"Afcon sef uno qualify you want to win world cup ne kwasia like Delay for sack am for the studio."

@kwabena_evanss said:

"Baba Raman ka nea woy3 de ewinni World Cup ne ho ong."

@OsikaniyawB wrote:

"I hate it when people in power take us for fools. How can Ghana win the World Cup with poor transition, poor planning and interference in call-ups? The teams that win tournaments have a proper plan. Look at Spain, Argentina, France, and Brazil. Horses are even falling. How much more Ghana? Apuuuuu."

@Blackdollacd1a said:

"So Baba Rahman is one of our top players."

Source: YEN.com.gh