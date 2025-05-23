Abdul Aziz Issah's Barcelona journey began with high hopes but ended quietly, as the club chose not to activate his buyout clause

Despite dazzling performances at the 2025 U-20 AFCON for Ghana, Issah’s resurgence failed to sway Barcelona’s technical staff

While his time in Catalonia ends in disappointment, scouts and clubs still tracking his potential

FC Barcelona has reportedly decided against activating the purchase option for Ghanaian midfield talent Abdul Aziz Issah.

The decision brings a sudden halt to what appeared to be a promising European chapter for the 19-year-old, who joined on loan from Ghana Premier League side Dreams FC in September 2024.

Abdul Aziz Issah's lack of playing time at Barcelona

When Issah arrived at La Masia, there was genuine excitement surrounding the move. His performances in the GPL had marked him as a dynamic and technically gifted midfielder with a high ceiling.

That enthusiasm intensified when he was spotted training with Barcelona’s first team under new manager Hansi-Dieter Flick, just weeks after his arrival.

However, this early exposure to top-level training did not translate into competitive opportunities.

Despite Barcelona's midfield injury woes and a clear need for depth, Issah was consistently omitted from matchday squads.

His total minutes in competitive play for Barcelona Atletic, a mere 26 minutes across two matches, per Transfermarkt, paint a picture of a player who never truly got the chance to showcase his abilities.

Aziz Issah shines at U-20 Africa Cup of Nations

While his time in Catalonia was marked by obscurity, Issah's performances with the Ghana U-20 national team told a different story.

At the 2025 U-20 Africa Cup of Nations, he emerged as one of Ghana’s brightest sparks, drawing praise for top displays and tireless work rate.

His performance not only reignited conversations around his potential but also highlighted the disconnect between his international form and club fortunes.

Fans saw a player who thrived under pressure and possessed a maturity beyond his years, qualities that Barcelona’s struggling midfield could have benefited from during the 2024/25 season.

Yet, despite renewed interest in his progress, Barcelona’s technical staff remained reportedly unconvinced.

Will Barcelona release Abdul Aziz Issah?

According to Diario Sport, Barcelona’s decision not to trigger the buyout clause is one that could be scrutinized in hindsight.

Issah's technical skill set, quick feet, intelligent passing, and positional awareness, aligns well with the club’s playing philosophy.

Given Barcelona's rich history of offering opportunities to young, talented players, many Ghanaian fans are amazed by the emerging news of the La Liga side on the brink of letting the Ghanaian prodigy leave without being handed real opportunities.

