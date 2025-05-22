For most Tottenham Hotspur fans, supporting the club has often meant maintaining faith even when results didn't justify it

But in Bilbao, it all came full circle. And for once, being a Spurs fan in Ghana didn’t sound so strange after all

YEN.com.gh takes a look at the four notable Ghanaians who proudly support the North London club

In a country where football loyalty is often split between European giants like Manchester United, Chelsea, Barcelona, Real Madrid, Arsenal, and Liverpool, pledging allegiance to Tottenham Hotspur can feel like a lonely path.

Yet, tucked away in conversations and matchday banter are a few brave voices, unapologetically rooting for the Lilywhites.

Spurs pip Man United to win the Europa League

That devotion paid off in dramatic fashion as Spurs ended a 17-year wait for silverware by defeating Manchester United in the UEFA Europa League final.

Brennan Johnson’s opportunistic first-half strike, albeit slightly fortunate, stood as the match-winner in Bilbao on Wednesday, May 2, per Transfermarkt.

According to the BBC, despite a late surge from Ruben Amorim’s men, Tottenham stayed composed, defending resolutely to see out the contest.

The triumph wasn’t just a win, it was a release of years of frustration and near misses.

And among those who shared in the emotional high were some high-profile Ghanaian figures who have long flown the Tottenham flag, often in silence, sometimes with pride, and always with patience.

Four popular Ghanaians who proudly support Tottenham

Here are four notable Ghanaians who call Spurs their club:

4. Sergio Manucho Goncalves

When it comes to unwavering Tottenham support in Ghana, Sergio Manucho is in a league of his own.

A respected sports producer and entertainment critic, he has stood by Spurs through every managerial change, injury crisis, and bottle-job narrative.

Currently with Sporty FM, Sergio had every reason to soak in the victory. For Sergio, this was more than just a trophy; it was vindication.

3. Eric Alagidede

Known in Ghanaian football circles for his executive stints with Karela United and Nsoatreman, Eric Alagidede's name often gets attention for its unique ring, but his choice of football club draws even more surprise.

Eric has never hesitated to publicly declare his affection for the North London side, even during their darker moments.

Ahead of the Europa League showdown, he was visibly optimistic, and Tottenham's composed display in the final justified his faith.

For a man who’s seen the backroom workings of Ghanaian football, celebrating his club's return to the winner's podium must’ve felt extra sweet.

2. Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

The former vice president of Ghana might be better known for economics and policy debates, but his football allegiance recently made waves.

While it came as a shock to many, Dr. Bawumia’s loyalty to Spurs isn’t a fleeting interest.

He stood with the club during painful episodes, including the narrow loss to Manchester City in the 2021 League Cup final.

His reaction to Tottenham’s recent European triumph was jubilant, as he took to social media to share in the joy.

For someone who’s experienced the rollercoaster of both politics and Premier League football, this must have felt like a rare win on neutral ground.

1. Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Ghana’s former president is arguably the most prominent Spurs fan in the country.

His affection for the North London outfit dates back to his student days in the UK, where the seeds of his football love story were first planted.

One memorable moment that captured this passion was a viral video of him celebrating when Tottenham reached their first-ever UEFA Champions League final in 2019.

Though that fairytale didn’t end in glory, the Europa League victory finally gave him and fellow Spurs fans a reason to cheer—and perhaps a bit of relief that the long wait was finally over.

