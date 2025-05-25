Ghana midfielder Mohammed Kudus has been omitted from West Ham’s starting XI for Sunday’s season finale against Ipswich Town.

Eager to finish on a high, Ipswich host the Hammers at Portman Road for the last Premier League fixture of the campaign.

Source: Getty Images

The Tractor Boys’ struggles continued with a loss at Leicester City, while West Ham were beaten by Nottingham Forest in their previous outing.

When Graham Potter announced his lineup, Kudus was conspicuously absent as German forward Niclas Füllkrug took his spot up front.

Potter opted for his preferred 3-5-2 formation for the season finale, deploying Jarrod Bowen alongside Füllkrug up front, leaving Kudus on the bench.

Fans react to Kudus' benching

The Ghana international's omission has fueled speculation among fans that the Black Stars playmaker could be on his way out of the club.

@JayWHU wrote:

"Kudus being dropped just means that he’s definitely off in the summer, but we knew that."

@Daniel_XGen said:

"Last game. No Kudus. He's a goner."

@N97JC added:

"Mohammed Kudus final game may be off the bench."

@kudusismo commented:

"Today Kudus goes to the bench against Ipswich Town, in what could be his last game for West Ham."

Source: YEN.com.gh