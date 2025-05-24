West Ham United are open to offloading Mohammed Kudus, but potential buyers are said to have reservations about his current market value

The 24-year-old arrived from Ajax in August 2023 for a fee of £38 million plus add-ons and impressed in his first season

Despite that strong start, Kudus has struggled to maintain that level of performance this season, contributing less in the final third for West Ham

Mohammed Kudus could be on his way out of West Ham United after just one season, with the club reportedly open to selling the Ghanaian forward.

Kudus joined the Hammers from Ajax for £38 million plus add-ons in August 2023 and made an instant impact, scoring 14 goals and providing nine assists in 45 matches across all competitions.

Despite his promising debut campaign, Kudus has struggled to replicate that form this season, netting just four goals and supplying four assists in 34 appearances.

West Ham’s disappointing domestic run—starting under Julen Lopetegui and concluding with Graham Potter—hasn’t helped, as they currently sit 15th in the Premier League, well adrift of the top half.

Although Kudus still has three years left on his contract, former Premier League scout Mick Brown believes the club is willing to cash in.

Brown suggests Potter is ready to let the 24-year-old go, with the club eyeing a summer rebuild.

Interested clubs have 'doubts' over Kudus asking price

Kudus has admirers at Liverpool and Arsenal, with the Reds reportedly placing him on their shortlist of targets.

However, Brown claims that the attacker’s inconsistent performances have raised concerns among top clubs about triggering his £80 million release clause.

“He scored his first goal of the year against Brighton, but four goals all season isn’t enough for a player of his calibre,” Brown told Football Insider. “He has talent, no doubt, but he’s not doing enough consistently to justify such a huge fee.”

Brown added that while Kudus would likely jump at the chance to move to a Champions League-level club, potential suitors may be hesitant to spend big without stronger performances to back up the hype.

“If you're going to replace someone in the starting XI, you need an upgrade. Based on his current form, Kudus doesn’t guarantee that,” he noted.

West Ham, meanwhile, are eager to generate funds to support Potter’s squad overhaul.

While Kudus’ release clause sets a high bar, the club may have to settle for less if serious bidders don’t emerge. His final game of the season—away at Ipswich Town—could mark his last in claret and blue.

