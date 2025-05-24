'Palme d'Or whisperer': US distributor Neon picks Cannes winner again

Neon founder Tom Quinn struck gold again. Photo: Rick Kern / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/Getty Images via AFP

An independent movie distributor founded eight years ago has picked the winning film at the Cannes film festival for a stunning sixth consecutive time.

Neon, a New York-based movie outfit, has been dubbed "the Palme d'Or whisperer" for its extraordinary track record.

After "Parasite", "Titane", "Triangle of Sadness", "Anatomy of a Fall" and last year's winner "Anora", it struck gold again on Saturday by buying the US rights for Jafar Panahi's "It Was Just an Accident".

Neon locked up the Iranian director's latest feature before Saturday night's awards ceremony in a deal on the French Riviera.

"The Dream Team," the company wrote on X, listing its six previous hits.

Neon purchases -- and more recently, has produced -- movies that it then distributes to theatres, as well as running marketing and awards campaigns for the films.

It also picked up the North American rights to "Sentimental Value" by Norway's Joachim Trier, which won the second prize Grand Prix on Saturday.

The winner of a special jury prize, rave-themed road trip movie "Sirat", will also be released by Neon.

The company was founded by Tom Quinn who spent decades working in indie films with producers including Harvey Weinstein before deciding to branch out on his own.

