Black Stars forward Kwabena Owusu pulled up in style as he joined a group of past and present stars to engage in a kickabout

Netizens who chanced on his choice of ride and perfume in a viral video have shared mixed reactions

He has not been overlooked by the handlers of the national team despite his red-hot form at club level

Kwabena Owusu may be off the radar when it comes to recent Black Stars call-ups, but the man certainly hasn’t lost his spark, on or off the pitch.

On Monday, May 19, the 27-year-old forward joined a lively group of footballers, both past and present, for a spirited kickabout at the well-known La Bawaleshie Park in Accra.

Black Stars forward Kwabena Owusu flaunted his expensive ride and perfume at the La Bawaleshie Park. Photo credit: NurPhoto/Getty and @officialmeatpie18/TikTok.

Though it was his first time featuring at the iconic venue, which has become a Monday late afternoon ritual for several of Ghana's top ballers, Owusu slotted in like a regular.

Kwabena Owusu pulls up in style at Bawaleshi Park

Before even lacing his boots, the Ankaragücü attacker made an entrance that turned heads.

In a short clip posted on TikTok by @officialmeatpie18, Owusu was seen casually stepping out of a sleek Porsche, exchanging playful jabs and getting hailed with nicknames from the locals.

Kwabena Owusu sprays designer perfume worth over GHC4k

But what really raised eyebrows?

Just before hitting the pitch, he sprayed himself with what looked like Baccarat Rouge 540 Eau de Parfum, a luxury fragrance with a price tag north of GHC 4,000, per PerfumeGH.

Owusu scores a sumptuous free-kick at Bawaleshie Park

Once the footballs started rolling, the show wasn’t just about glamour. Owusu delivered.

Despite the pitch being bare and dusty, the winger played with the confidence of a man in top form.

He capped off the session with a stunning free-kick, much to the delight of those gathered.

Fans react to Kwabena Owusu's presence at Bawaleshie

Reactions poured in from social media users, especially on TikTok, where fans couldn’t get enough of the blend of flair and finesse.

@AliduSkido joked:

"Make he go play Manchester United."

@DiegoMilito added:

"Kwabena Owusu the baller 🥰"

A stunned fan with the handle @AS IF THEY LOVE YOU asked:

"😳😳😳😳😳😳He drives Porsche?"

@SAY 🫵🏼NOMORE 🌟 chimed in:

"Is that Baccarat Rouge 540?"

@NANA EBO🇬🇭 teased:

"Guy Guy training too u dey spray ur body."

And @johnackah7 kept it short and fiery:

"🔥🔥🔥"

Kwabena Owusu's performance this season

His sharpness at the Bawaleshie park wasn’t just a one-off. Stats from Transfermarkt back up his consistency this season.

Owusu has found the net nine times and chipped in three assists for Turkish side Ankaragücü in the country’s second division, a solid return for a winger.

Kwabena Owusu overlooked by Black Stars

Yet, despite this rich vein of form, his name hasn't surfaced in Otto Addo’s plans for the senior national team.

Kwabena Owusu lined up for the Black Stars against Guinea-Bissau at the 2019 AFCON in Egypt. Photo by Fadel Senna.

The last time he featured for the Black Stars was back in 2019, and since then, he’s been on the fringes. His international record stands at three caps.

Agyeman Badu runs commentary at Bawaleshie Park

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Emmanuel Agyeman Badu stunned fans by showcasing an unexpected flair for football commentary.

During a friendly exhibition match at the Bawaleshie Park, the former Black Stars midfielder took hold of the microphone.

It wowed the crowd with his engaging and spirited play-by-play delivery.

