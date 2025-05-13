Mohammed Kudus delivered a sharp assist and relentless pressing, laying the foundation for West Ham’s 2-0 win over Manchester United

Jarrod Bowen credited Mohammed Kudus’ tireless ball-winning and off-the-ball effort as the catalyst behind his second-half goal

Though his numbers dropped from last season, Mohammed Kudus' influence remains vital for the Hammers

West Ham United triumphed 2-0 over Manchester United at Old Trafford on Sunday, May 11, 2025, marking their first league win at the iconic venue since Carlos Tevez’s fabled goal secured survival 18 years ago.

Central to the victory was Ghanaian playmaker Mohammed Kudus, whose relentless energy and intelligent play earned him plaudits from teammates, including goal-scorer Jarrod Bowen.

West Ham United's Mohammed Kudus in action during the Premier League match between Manchester United FC and West Ham United FC at Old Trafford on May 11, 2025.

Kudus performance and assist against Manchester United

It was a moment of inspiration in the 26th minute when Kudus, under pressure, found the vision and technique to pick out Tomas Soucek inside the box.

Soucek ghosted into the area and converted calmly, giving the Hammers a surprise lead against Ruben Amorim's side.

In the second half, as United pushed forward for an equalizer, Kudus intercepted a loose ball near midfield. With one swift move, he turned defense into attack, sparking the sequence that led to West Ham's second goal.

Mohammed Kudus provided an assist for Tomas Soucek to score against Manchester United in West Ham's 2-0 away win at Old Trafford on Sunday, May 11, 2025.

Though it was Aaron Wan-Bissaka’s inch-perfect cross that ultimately assisted Bowen’s 57th-minute finish, the England international made sure to credit Kudus’ work behind the scenes.

Jarrod Bowen praises Mohammed Kudus after Man United win

Speaking after the game, a visibly delighted Bowen underlined the value Kudus brings beyond goals and assists, as quoted by Hammers News.

“But it wasn’t just me. It was Mo pressuring, winning the ball back, which he does so well. He works so hard to win the ball back, and then ‘Az’ [Wan-Bissaka] putting it on a plate for me. Then it was down to me to finish and have that moment in front of the away fans.” Bowen said.

It’s a sentiment that may not always show up on the stat sheet, but one that's deeply appreciated in the locker room.

The Ghanaian player's pressing, intelligence, and commitment have become hallmarks of his contribution this season, often overshadowed by flashier moments from more attacking teammates.

Mohammed Kudus 2024/25 stats

With only 4 goals and 4 assists in 33 league appearances, per transfermarkt, the 24-year-old’s numbers pale in comparison to his breakout 2023/24 campaign, where he tallied 18 goals and 10 assists.

However, context matters. West Ham have endured a more turbulent season, grappling with injuries and tactical adjustments under manager Graham Potter.

Yet his influence on the pitch remains undeniable, particularly in matches like the one at Old Trafford.

Will Kudus leave West Ham in the upcoming transfers?

Kudus' reputation continues to grow, despite the statistical dip. His versatility, strength in duels, and work ethic have kept him on the radar of several top clubs.

Reports linking him to Liverpool and Arsenal have persisted throughout the year, with both sides reportedly viewing him as a potential summer addition.

For now, the ex-Ajax midfielder remains a Hammer, and his performance against United will only increase his value, both financially and in the eyes of supporters.

West Ham big Premier League win at Old Trafford

Though the Hammers have struggled for majority of the current season, their massive away victory at Manchester United underlines their capability on a good day.

The win was a reminder of the club’s capacity to compete with England’s elite, even away from home.

For Bowen, Kudus, and the rest of the squad, the night at Old Trafford was more than just history, it was a moment of shared triumph, the kind that bonds a team deeper than words.

Mohamemd Kudus opens up on his love for music

YEN.com.gh earlier reported Mohammed Kudus' revelation about how music impacts his football career, especially sounds from Ghanaian artistes.

The Nima-born footballer often arranges for Ghanaian musicians such as Stonebwoy and M.anifest to attend his Premier League matches at West Ham.

The Black Stars player, part of the Ghana team that exited AFCON 2023 after group play, explained the gesture is his way of connecting with Ghanaian culture.

