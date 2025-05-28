Lamine Yamal is reportedly now one of Barcelona’s highest-paid players, earning a jaw-dropping salary per week

The 2024 Euro winner has signed a new Barcelona deal following an astonishing 2024/25 season

Barcelona have allegedly protected their prodigy with a €1 billion (£838m/$1.1bn) release clause

Barcelona’s teenage prodigy Lamine Yamal has signed a groundbreaking new contract that secures his future at the Camp Nou until 2031.

The new deal catapults him into the upper echelon of the club’s earners. At just 17 years old, Yamal is now one of the most valuable assets in world football.

Details of Lamine Yamal's new Barcelona contract

Yamal’s new contract, as reported by beIN Sports, is as eye-watering as it is historic, with the young winger reportedly handed a staggering base salary of €15 million (£12.5 million/$17 million) per season.

In addition to this, performance-based bonuses could potentially lift his total earnings to €20 million (£17 million/$23 million) annually.

That translates to a weekly wage of around £325,000, a figure that places him among Barcelona’s highest-paid players such as Robert Lewandowski and Raphinha.

What is Lamine Yamal's buy out clause?

The contract reportedly includes a €1 billion (£838 million/$1.1 billion) release clause, matching the clauses given to other prized La Masia graduates like Pedri and Ansu Fati.

Yamal’s blockbuster deal comes off the back of a sensational 2024-25 season under new manager Hansi Flick.

Despite his age, the winger was instrumental in Barcelona’s La Liga and Copa del Rey double.

He scored 18 goals and delivered 25 assists across all competitions, per Transfermarkt, announcing himself as a global star with flair and maturity beyond his years.

Hansi Flick impact on Lamine Yamal

Flick’s arrival appeared to unlock Yamal’s full potential, allowing him the freedom to express himself in attacking areas while also contributing to the team’s pressing system.

His pace, creativity, and vision became key components of Barcelona’s success, as his duel against Federico Dimarco was a highlight in the Inter Milan vs Barcelona

Lamine Yamal's rapid rise to fame

Lamine Yamal’s meteoric rise is one of Barcelona’s proudest moments and demonstrates their peerless commitment to youth development.

A product of the esteemed La Masia academy, Yamal has long been touted as the next big thing.

His promotion to the first team was initially seen as a long-term investment, but his rapid development has accelerated that timeline.

This contract symbolizes a strategic move by Barcelona to build a team around its young and talented members of the squad with the likes of Lewandowski entering the twilight of their careers.

Zidane hails Lamine Yamal

YEN.com.gh earlier reported Zinedine Zidane's glowing remarks about Lamine Yamal, who has dazzled fans, ex-stars, and journalists this season with his amazing talent.

The Real Madrid legend could not hold back his commedation for the wonderkid, tipped to reach even greater levels in the game after winning the European Championship, La Liga, and multiple individual honours.

