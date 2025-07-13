Barcelona starlet Lamine Yamal ushered in his 18th birthday with a lavish party attended by 200 guests, complete with live music and an electric atmosphere.

The Spanish sensation officially turns 18 on July 13, a milestone that clears the way for him to sign a long-awaited, high-value contract with FC Barcelona.

Adding to the significance of the occasion, Yamal is also set to inherit the club’s iconic No.10 jersey, once worn by football legend and eight-time Ballon d’Or winner Lionel Messi.

Lamine Yamal Marks 18th Birthday in Style With 200 Guests and Band

Yamal kicks off adulthood with two-party birthday bash

Before signing contracts and taking on the legendary shirt number, Yamal took a well-earned moment to celebrate his 18th birthday in grand style.

The festivities were split into two memorable parts. The first was a close gathering with around 20 close family members and friends at La Cúpula restaurant in Garraf, offering the Barcelona wonderkid a quiet setting to reflect on his milestone.

Later in the evening, things escalated into a full-blown celebration. Held at a private estate in Olivella, Yamal welcomed 200 guests, including Barcelona teammates Gavi, Pau Víctor, Raphinha, Robert Lewandowski, Pau Cubarsí, and Marc Casadó, for a night to remember.

Nico Williams misses Yamal's birthday bash

Yamal’s star-studded 18th birthday celebration wasn’t just limited to his Barcelona teammates.

Several international colleagues from the Spanish national team were invited as well, although rising winger Nico Williams was notably absent.

The guest list also featured top influencers and music industry heavyweights. Hitmakers Quevedo, Ozuna, and Bad Gyal lit up the night with live performances, adding energy and glamour to the already electrifying atmosphere.

As the clock struck midnight, Yamal followed tradition by cutting his birthday cake and blew out the candles, officially stepping into adulthood.

Now, after a summer of vacations and festivities, the young talent will turn his attention to the 2025–26 season.

With major ambitions ahead, including title challenges with Barcelona and a potential starring role for Spain at the 2026 World Cup, a pivotal chapter in Yamal’s football journey is just beginning.

Yamal is not just celebrating turning 18, he’s also being tipped as a serious contender for this year’s Ballon d'Or.

Yamal Backed for Ballon d'Or Glory by Agent Jorge Mendes

The young forward is reportedly in the running alongside PSG star Ousmane Dembélé for football's most prestigious individual honour.

One of the most vocal supporters of Yamal's candidacy is none other than his agent, Jorge Mendes. Speaking to Fabrizio Romano, Mendes declared:

“Lamine deserves to win the Ballon d'Or. He has been the best player in the world this season. That is very clear.”

Mendes, a seasoned figure in global football and the man behind Cristiano Ronaldo’s career during his peak years, is well-versed in how the Ballon d'Or is decided.

He believes Yamal’s remarkable breakout season, marked by crucial performances for both club and country, gives him a strong chance of making history as one of the youngest winners of the coveted prize.

