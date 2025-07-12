Premier League side Manchester United has suffered a major setback ahead of the 2025/26 campaign

Fans have expressed mixed reactions following news of the serious blow as the new season beckons

The Red Devils are scheduled to travel to the United States in the coming days to kick off their pre-season preparations

As preparations for the new campaign intensify, Manchester United has been hit with a worrying blow. First-choice goalkeeper Andre Onana has suffered a hamstring injury during training.

The setback couldn't come at a worse time for head coach Ruben Amorim, who had pencilled Onana in as a key figure for the pre-season tour.

Andre Onana suffers injury, set to miss season opener vs Arsenal

The 29-year-old is expected to spend the next six to eight weeks on the sidelines.

Although the Cameroon international will still travel with the squad to the United States for the upcoming Premier League Summer Series.

He won't feature in any of the matches as he recovers from the injury setback.

According to Goal, initial medical assessments suggest that Onana is highly unlikely to be fit in time for United's season opener against Arsenal on August 17 at Old Trafford.

Fans react to Andre Onana's injury

The news of Onana’s injury has sparked a wide range of reactions on social media, particularly on X (formerly Twitter). Here’s what some fans had to say:

@kceeonyekachi1 prayed:

"Wishing Onana a speedy recovery🍀"

@oloye_vict37959 lamented:

"The season hasn't started yet 💔😭"

@Best0000_1 prayed:

"God finally 🙏🏻😭😂"

@Kellysome4real concluded:

"This guy went on holiday and was playing as a striker. Dude stretched those hamstrings more than before."

Who will replace Andre Onana?

With the former Inter Milan shot-stopper unavailable, attention now turns to United’s other goalkeeping options.

Altay Bayindir, the 27-year-old Turkish goalkeeper signed last season, is expected to be Amorim’s go-to man during the pre-season tour.

Veteran keeper Tom Heaton, who just penned a one-year contract extension, also brings experience and depth to the squad.

Behind them are a handful of young prospects, as noted by the BBC:

Radek Vitek, 21, who had a solid loan spell in Austria with FC Blau-Weiss Linz.

Hubert Graczyk, a Poland youth international. Elyh Harrison, just 19 years old. Dermot Mee, aged 22.

All four youngsters were named on the bench towards the tail end of last season, although none have tasted first-team action yet.

Man United's pre-season roadmap

Despite the injury hiccup, United's pre-season plans remain on track. They kick things off with a fixture against old rivals Leeds United in Stockholm on July 19.

Their US tour begins shortly after, featuring clashes with Mohammed Kudus' former club, West Ham, as well as a tie against Antoine Semenyo's Bournemouth. The Red Devils will also square off against Everton.

They’ll wrap up their pre-season with a home game against Fiorentina on August 9 at Old Trafford.

Then, it’s back to business as the Red Devils host Arsenal in a blockbuster Premier League opener on August 17.

Andre Onana takes part in street football game

In an earlier report, YEN.com.gh highlighted a video capturing Manchester United goalkeeper André Onana taking part in a street football match.

Surprisingly, the Cameroonian wasn’t manning the posts but showcased his skills as an outfield player, drawing attention from fans.

