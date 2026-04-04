Afua Asantewaa recently hinted at marital troubles, sharing that she and her husband, Kofi Owusu Aduonum, had separated

Afterwards, businessman Kenpong, who is also a mentor to the couple, said he stepped in to mediate to ensure that peace prevails

But Afua Asantewaa shared a Facebook post in response to Kenpong's mediation claims, which got many talking

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Afua Asantewaa Owusu Aduonum, a Ghanaian media personality, has denied that Ghanaian businessman and philanthropist Kennedy Agyapong has intervened to address their marital issues.

Kennedy Agyapong, who is popularly called Kenpong, told myjoyonline.com that he had mediated in the marital issues of Afua Asantewaa and Kofi Owusu Aduonum.

Afua Asantewaa says Kenpong has not intervened in their marital issues. Photo credit: @KenpongFA/Facebook & Afua Asantewaa/Instagram

Source: UGC

Afua Asantewaa has courted public attention recently after claiming that she and her husband are separated. However, the husband denied that they were separated.

Observers say the situation reflected the pressures that often accompany public life, particularly for couples navigating career growth, international travel and family responsibilities.

Afua Asantewaa denies Kenpong's mediation

A social media blog shared the update that Kenpong had intervened in the marital issues of Afua Asantewaa and Kofi Aduonum.

However, Afua Asantewaa took a screenshot of the update on Facebook and indicated that the news was untrue. In a post on her Facebook timeline, Afua Asantewaa shared the screenshot with the inscription "false" written in capital letters over the image.

Even though she did not add any caption, the image she shared said everything she wanted to say at that moment.

See her Facebook post below:

Reactions to Afua's denial of Kenpong's intervention

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the post shared by Afua Asantewaa on Facebook. Read them below:

John Mahama La said:

"I really developed a heightened respect and honour for you during the period of your singathon or whatever it is called. As I type this, your outcry over this case is deafening, and all the speakers and mouthpieces of my phone are eradicated as a result of your deafening outcry. Just being a bit exaggerated, though. I mean, you dey do too much over this case, Auntie...Arghhh 😆."

Juliana Willington Bills wrote:

"Who else noticed she's still keeping her husband's last name ❤️❤️?"

Yaro Pogba said:

"You no dey tire? Looks like you are enjoying the likes."

Missheart Akosuah Brezney wrote:

"If false, and so what, Afua? What do u still want us to hear👂? Enough do what pleases u after all u disrespect all the Ghana media men already for listening to your husband. Add a little bit of respect to your husband hard earned name pls and allow him to be if u don’t want him anymore."

Qwesi Prinx said:

"At least maybe it was a way of taking the matter off social media, but it seems you are really enjoying the social media trend."

Tagor JM wrote:

"Don't let others' opinions get to you; those saying divorce him probably don't even have a husband of their own. They wish they had a husband like yours. No man is perfect, but you can make your relationship better."

Dickson Heights said:

"Madam, no marriage on earth is perfect. Cease the talking, no drama or stage please, if it's about nkrataa, work on it silently. Every marriage has issues"

Source: YEN.com.gh