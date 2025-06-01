Hakimi Achraf has now equalled a long-standing record set by ex-Ghana playmaker Abedi Ayew Pele

The Moroccan played a crucial role to help Paris Saint-Germain win their first-ever UEFA Champions League trophy

PSG were ruthless against the Serie A giants Inter Milan who also suffered another heartbreak hours before Saturday's final

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Paris Saint-Germain's Hakimi joins legendary Ghanaian football figure Abedi Ayew Pele in an elite Champions League history in French football.

In a dazzling display of dominance, PSG lifted the UEFA Champions League trophy for the first time in their history with a resounding 5-0 victory over Inter Milan on May 31, 2025, in Munich.

Abedi Ayew (left), Hakimi Achraf (right). Image credit: Richard Sellers/Sportsphoto/Allstar, /picture alliance

Source: Getty Images

Among the stars of the night was Moroccan full-back Hakimi, who netted the final's opening goal in the 12th minute to etch his name into the history books.

Achraf who also played for Inter Milan in the past became the second African player to win the prestigious tournament with a French club, following the path of the ex-Black Stars captain.

PSG outclass Inter Milan in Munich

The Allianz Arena witnessed the biggest win in Champions League finals history from PSG as they dismantled Inter Milan in a one-sided affair as Kylian Mbappe reacted immediately after the match.

Goals from Achraf, Desire Doue who hit a powerful brace, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and substitute Senny Mayulu sealed the emphatic win.

Deservedly, the 19-year-old Doue was voted official UEFA Player of the Match after his dominant display for Luis Enrique's team.

It was a second UCL final heartbreak for the Serie A giants in two years after losing the 2023 final to Manchester City, narrowly.

PSG clinch the treble

Everyone at PSG is on cloud nine after an astonishing 2024/25 season that saw the French side win a historic treble.

Paris Saint-Germain secured the Ligue 1 title with six games remaining on April 5, 2025 with an away victory at Angers, per The Guardian.

Luis Enrique's men comfortably dealt with Reims in the Coupe de France final on May 24, winning 3-0 before humbling Inter Milan on Saturday to annex their maiden Champions League silverware.

Hakimi following in the footsteps of Abedi Ayew

Notably, the pivotal role and the all-round performance of Achraf Hakimi in PSG's Champions League triumph is making the headlines.

The former Real Madrid player was instrumental on both ends of the pitch, defensively sound and offensively electric.

Hakimi Achraf kisses the 2024/25 Champions League trophy on May 31, 2025 in Munich. Image credit: Alex Pantling - UEFA

Source: Getty Images

With this victory, Hakimi joins Ghanaian legend Abedi Ayew Pele in a very exclusive club, with the Morocco international refusing to celebrate his goal against his ex-club, per Independent.

Ayew Pele was the first African to win the UEFA Champions League with a French side, doing so with Olympique de Marseille in the 1992/93 season, the very first edition of the modern Champions League format.

Hakimi's uneasy, successful career

Over three decades later, Hakimi mirrors that achievement with PSG, becoming the second African to replicate the feat.

While many African players have won the Champions League, doing so with a French club remains a rare and significant accomplishment.

Hakimi’s journey from the streets of Madrid to the summit of European football is emblematic of the new wave of African talent redefining world football.

Born in Spain to Moroccan parents, the 26-year-old chose to represent Morocco at the international level and has since become a national hero, especially after his standout performances during the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

His success at PSG caps off a season in which he emerged as a true leader on and off the pitch.

Ernesto Pellegrini passed away

YEN.com.gh earlier reported the demise of Ernesto Pellegrini, a former Inter Milan president on Saturday.

The iconic Italian football figure was inducted onto the Inter Milan Hall of Fame in 2020 for his remarkable contribution to the club.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh