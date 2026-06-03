Ghanaian Woman Fighting for Her Life After Alleged Xenophobic Attack in South Africa
- A Ghanaian woman is in critical condition in ICU after being brutally assaulted in South Africa following an alleged extortion attempt
- The incident has intensified concerns over xenophobic violence against foreign nationals
- Nearly 700 Ghanaians are expected to return home under a government evacuation plan, with two flights scheduled this weekend
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A Ghanaian woman is in intensive care (ICU) after being brutally assaulted in South Africa, according to Ghana’s High Commissioner to the country, Benjamin Quarshie.
The victim was attacked at her shop after she refused to pay money demanded by assailants who had initially posed as officials verifying her legal documents.
The incident is linked to a broader rise in xenophobic violence targeting foreign nationals.
Speaking on Joy Prime on Wednesday, June 3, 2026, Benjamin Quarshie said the attackers first requested documentation, which the woman provided, before demanding money.
When she refused, she was severely beaten and is now fighting for her life in ICU.
He said the situation reflects serious security risks facing Ghanaians in South Africa and has prompted emergency repatriation measures.
Nearly 700 Ghanaians are expected to return home under the next phase of a government evacuation plan, with two flights scheduled for Saturday at 11:00 am and Sunday at 5:00 am.
Due to the large numbers involved, the High Commission in Pretoria has been unable to provide temporary accommodation, but Ghanaian businesses and churches in South Africa have stepped in to shelter affected citizens.
The Ghanaian High Commissioner to South Africa said evacuees are being provided with meals and support while arrangements continue, describing the operation as carefully planned and necessary.
The first phase of the exercise has already brought 300 Ghanaians safely home.
Watch the X video below:
Ghana lists next evacuees from SA
Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghana's High Commission announced the second batch of evacuees returning home on June 7, 2026.
Approved evacuees are expected to report for verification and briefing on the evening of June 6, 2026.
Strict luggage regulations and required travel documents for families travelling with children are outlined.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Salifu Bagulube Moro (Human-Interest Editor) Salifu Bagulube Moro is a Current Affairs Editor at YEN.com.gh. He has over five years of experience in journalism. He graduated from the Ghana Institute of Journalism in 2018, where he obtained a Bachelor’s Degree in Communication Studies with a specialization in Journalism. Salifu previously worked with Opera News as a Content Management Systems (CMS) Editor. He also worked as an Online Reporter for the Ghanatalksbusiness.com news portal, as well as with the Graphic Communications Group Limited as a National Service Person. Salifu joined YEN.com.gh in 2024. Email: salifu.moro@yen.com.gh.