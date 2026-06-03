GMet has forecast misty morning conditions followed by sunny intervals and possible thunderstorms across Ghana on Wednesday, June 3, 2026

Scattered to widespread rain is expected to affect coastal, middle, transition and northern areas from the afternoon into the evening

The agency attributes the rainfall to a slow-moving rainstorm from southwestern Nigeria and has urged the public to monitor updates

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The Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMet) has forecast a mix of mist, sunshine and thunderstorms across the country for Wednesday, June 3, 2026.

According to the agency, early morning conditions will be characterised by mist and fog patches over forested and mountainous areas, while partly cloudy skies are expected to prevail across most parts of the country.

GMet lists areas likely to face thunderstorms and downpours today, June 3, 2026. Photo credit: Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

As the day progresses into the afternoon, sunny intervals will dominate; however, GMet has warned of the likelihood of scattered to widespread thunderstorms and rainfall.

These conditions are expected to affect the coastal, middle, transition and northern sectors from the early afternoon through to the evening.

The agency noted that the anticipated rainfall activity is likely to be triggered by a moderate rainstorm moving slowly westwards from the southwestern coast of Nigeria.

GMet has advised the general public to stay updated with subsequent weather forecasts to monitor the progression of the rainstorm and take necessary precautions.

Read the X post below:

Bridge in Wa collapse after heavy rains

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that residents of Meteu and a vast cluster of adjoining agricultural communities within the Wa West District were completely cut off from the rest of the region.

The severe structural failure occurred following a violent, prolonged downpour, which triggered flash floods that violently breached and collapsed the local community bridge.

The disaster has left hundreds of commuters stranded, completely paralysing local trade, healthcare transits, and leaving vulnerable school pupils unable to safely navigate their way back to their families.

Source: YEN.com.gh