Thunderstorm Warning: GMet Lists Areas Likely to Face Downpours Today, June 3
- GMet has forecast misty morning conditions followed by sunny intervals and possible thunderstorms across Ghana on Wednesday, June 3, 2026
- Scattered to widespread rain is expected to affect coastal, middle, transition and northern areas from the afternoon into the evening
- The agency attributes the rainfall to a slow-moving rainstorm from southwestern Nigeria and has urged the public to monitor updates
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The Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMet) has forecast a mix of mist, sunshine and thunderstorms across the country for Wednesday, June 3, 2026.
According to the agency, early morning conditions will be characterised by mist and fog patches over forested and mountainous areas, while partly cloudy skies are expected to prevail across most parts of the country.
As the day progresses into the afternoon, sunny intervals will dominate; however, GMet has warned of the likelihood of scattered to widespread thunderstorms and rainfall.
These conditions are expected to affect the coastal, middle, transition and northern sectors from the early afternoon through to the evening.
Thunderstorm warning: Ghana Meteorological Agency lists areas likely to face downpours today, June 2
The agency noted that the anticipated rainfall activity is likely to be triggered by a moderate rainstorm moving slowly westwards from the southwestern coast of Nigeria.
GMet has advised the general public to stay updated with subsequent weather forecasts to monitor the progression of the rainstorm and take necessary precautions.
Read the X post below:
Bridge in Wa collapse after heavy rains
Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that residents of Meteu and a vast cluster of adjoining agricultural communities within the Wa West District were completely cut off from the rest of the region.
The severe structural failure occurred following a violent, prolonged downpour, which triggered flash floods that violently breached and collapsed the local community bridge.
The disaster has left hundreds of commuters stranded, completely paralysing local trade, healthcare transits, and leaving vulnerable school pupils unable to safely navigate their way back to their families.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Salifu Bagulube Moro (Human-Interest Editor) Salifu Bagulube Moro is a Current Affairs Editor at YEN.com.gh. He has over five years of experience in journalism. He graduated from the Ghana Institute of Journalism in 2018, where he obtained a Bachelor’s Degree in Communication Studies with a specialization in Journalism. Salifu previously worked with Opera News as a Content Management Systems (CMS) Editor. He also worked as an Online Reporter for the Ghanatalksbusiness.com news portal, as well as with the Graphic Communications Group Limited as a National Service Person. Salifu joined YEN.com.gh in 2024. Email: salifu.moro@yen.com.gh.