A woman has won praise on social media after organising an elaborate birthday celebration for her husband

The event featured a live saxophonist, traditional entertainment, a themed cake and a lavish spread of food.

Many social media users described the wife as thoughtful and intentional after watching the viral video

A woman has captured the admiration of social media users after surprising her husband with an elaborate birthday celebration that left him visibly emotional.

The heartwarming moment was shared by TikTok creator Content by Dinah, who posted a video showing the husband's reaction when he arrived at the surprise venue.

Photo credit: Adewale becomes emotional as he arrives at the surprise birthday celebration organised by his wife

Source: Getty Images

According to the footage, the venue had been carefully decorated in a blue-and-white theme and featured a variety of attractions, including a live saxophone performance, a buffet of local dishes and a custom-designed birthday cake.

The celebrant, identified as Adewale, appeared overwhelmed when he first saw the setup. The video showed him becoming emotional while still inside his vehicle before stepping out to join family and friends gathered for the occasion.

As he entered the venue, guests welcomed him with cheers, hugs and live entertainment. A traditional Yoruba praise singer also offered prayers and well-wishes during the celebration.

One of the highlights of the event was the presentation of a large framed portrait created in his honour.

Speaking about her husband, the wife described him as kind, forgiving and supportive. She also offered prayers for his continued health, prosperity and long life.

The video quickly gained traction online, with many viewers praising the wife's effort and thoughtfulness.

Several social media users described the gesture as a touching display of love and appreciation, while others commended the couple for their apparent bond and affection.

The celebration continues to attract positive reactions from viewers across social media platforms.

Watch the TikTok video here:

Source: YEN.com.gh