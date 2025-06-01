Southampton have confirmed the signing of 20-year-old defender Joshua Quarshie from TSG Hoffenheim

The German-born Ghanaian joins on a four-year deal, marking the first signing under new manager Will Still

Quarshie arrives as the Saints look to rebuild in the Championship after their relegation from the Premier League

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Southampton have completed the signing of defender Joshua Quarshie from Hoffenheim in a deal reportedly worth £3.5 million.

The 20-year-old has penned a four-year contract, becoming the first addition of the summer under new manager Will Still.

Joshua Quarshie: Ghanaian defender joins Southampton from Hoffenheim

Source: Twitter

Quarshie made his Bundesliga debut at just 18 and has since built up valuable experience with Hoffenheim’s second team.

The Ghanaian-born German defender also spent time on loan at Fortuna Düsseldorf and Greuther Fürth, where he made 28 appearances in Germany’s second division

What Quarshie said after joining Southampton

The Germany U20 international expressed his joy at making the move:

"It makes me feel very happy because Southampton is a very big club with a very good history. From the first second, I felt Southampton is the right club."

He added: “English football is a little bit rough and I like this kind of playing style. With my height and my body, I think I’m in the right spot.

"Since I was a little kid I have dreamed of playing in England and now it’s coming to reality, so I’m very excited to play here.”

Standing at 1.96 meters tall, Quarshie offers a physical presence and commanding aerial ability, making him a perfect fit for the rigours of English football.

Although Quarshie has represented Germany at various youth levels, he remains eligible to switch allegiance to Ghana at the senior level - a decision that could be pivotal in the years to come for the Black Stars.

German football pundit hails Joshua Quarshie

German football expert Constantin Eckner told BBC Radio Solent: "Quarshie was one of the more promising talents in the Bundesliga 2.

It was expected that he would move on somewhere and the link to Southampton probably comes through the new sporting directer Johannes Spors, who is German, and may have an eye on youth national team players.

"His height and athletic promises are there. He's still very young so he's still a work in progress, but he's technically pretty proficient.

"He's not just the type of player to play one steller pass after another, but he's pretty precise when it comes to build-up passes too.

"Now Southampton are playing in the Championship again, they will have a lot of matches where they will have a lot of possession, so they have to deal with how to set up their build-up plays, so he could also play a part there.

"Fans should expect someone who's still in development and who will still have to become a professional player at that level.

"With the schedule of the Championship you play so many games over a season. It's important to have a number of centre-backs with different skillsets. With Quarshie you have someone who is tall, athletic, two-footed and has a lot of upsides."

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh