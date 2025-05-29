Black Stars forward Antoine Semenyo has earned rave reviews from a Real Madrid defender

According to the defender, who joined Madrid after the 2024/2025 season, the Ghanaian international 'can do everything'

Semenyo scored the highest number of goals for Ghanaian players in the Premier League in the 2024/25 season

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Dean Huijsen might be settling into the star-studded world of Real Madrid, but the young defender hasn’t forgotten the players who made a mark on him back in the Premier League—chief among them, Ghana’s Antoine Semenyo.

Fresh off an impressive campaign with Bournemouth, Semenyo is finally starting to get the credit many feel he’s long deserved. And according to Huijsen, the Ghanaian forward's all-round ability is impossible to overlook.

Antoine Semenyo celebrates after scoring against Fulham in the Premier League on April 14, 2025. Photo by Robin Jones - AFC Bournemouth.

Source: Getty Images

Real Madrid defender Huijsen heaps praise on Semenyo

“Genuinely, I think he’s getting more respect now, but probably in the past he was underrated,” Huijsen remarked in an interview.

The Spaniard didn’t hold back in describing what makes the 25-year-old such a nightmare to deal with.

"Semenyo can do everything, he is fast, physical and good with his left and right foot. He can dribble and shoot with both legs. As a right back, you always have a tough day facing him,” he said.

The two shared the pitch during Huijsen’s brief stint in England before sealing a dream move to the Santiago Bernabéu on a five-year deal, per Sky Sports.

But even amidst the star power in Madrid, Semenyo’s relentless engine and unpredictability left an impression.

Antoine Semenyo's performance and stats in the 2024/25 season

The stats back it up. According to Transfermarkt, the Ghana international notched 13 goals and delivered seven assists in 42 appearances across all competitions this season.

Beyond numbers, he could stretch defences, hold his own in duels, and finish with both feet, which elevated his value.

Dean Huijsen and Antoine Semenyo on the sideline at St James' Park ahead of Newcastle vs Bournemouth on January 18, 2025. Photo by Sportsphoto/Allstar.

Source: Getty Images

That blend of directness and versatility has drawn attention across the Premier League.

Manchester United are said to be monitoring him closely, with new boss Ruben Amorim reportedly keen on bringing in more dynamism up front.

Tottenham Hotspur, fresh off their Europa League triumph, are also long-time admirers.

Antoine Semenyo reacts to his stellar season

And while Bournemouth fans will hope their frontman stays put, Semenyo himself is soaking in a season that exceeded expectations, grateful and grounded.

"24/25 season complete. One to remember for sure and thank God for getting through it injury-free. Cherries fan base have been incredible all year around, and thank you for the endless support!" he posted on Instagram.

For now, he’ll use the summer break to recover fully from a minor injury that ruled him out of the Unity Cup in London, while weighing up what could be a big leap in his career.

Semenyo opens up about his spiritual journey

In a separate story, YEN.com.gh shed light on Antoine Semenyo’s spiritual journey, revealing his commitment to strengthening his relationship with God.

The 25-year-old forward is said to seek divine guidance through prayer and regularly consults his pastor ahead of matches.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Proofreading by Omoleye Omoruyi, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh