PSG coach Luis Enrique wore a special black T-shirt after guiding his side to a historic Champions League success

The special reason behind his decision to mark PSG's celebrations with a black shirt has surfaced

He is the only manager in history to win the treble with two different clubs, after Pep Guardiola

It was a night filled with emotion and triumph for Paris Saint-Germain and head coach Luis Enrique; it carried a deeply personal meaning.

The Spanish tactician finally guided PSG to the pinnacle of European football with a stunning 5-0 win over Inter Milan in Saturday’s UEFA Champions League final in Munich.

The dominant performance not only sealed the club’s first-ever title in the competition but also provided Enrique the perfect stage to honour the memory of his late daughter, Xana.

Luis Enrique paid a touching tribute to his late daughter after winning the Champions League. Photos by Lars Baron and Jean Catuffe.

Luis Enrique's bond with his late daughter Xana

In the lead-up to the final, the Spanish manager shared that he intended to dedicate the occasion to Xana, who tragically passed away from bone cancer in 2019 at the age of nine.

“I have incredible memories because my daughter loved parties, and I’m sure she’s still throwing them wherever she is,” Enrique said during a press conference, as quoted by Metro.

“I hope to be able to do the same with PSG. My daughter won’t be there, she won’t be there physically, but she will be there spiritually, and that’s very important to me.

"I’m motivated to continue moving forward with what life gives me, sharing it with my family.”

Luis Enrique reacts as he approaches the Champions League trophy. Photo by Stu Forster.

Why did Luis Enrique wear a black T-shirt in the Champions League final?

When the final whistle blew and PSG’s players burst into celebration, Enrique followed through on his promise.

Amid the euphoria, he changed into a black T-shirt featuring a touching cartoon — a drawing of himself with Xana, both holding a PSG flag.

The image mirrored a special moment from 2015, when she had joined him on the pitch after his Barcelona side defeated Juventus in the Champions League final.

Beneath the artwork were four simple words: "We are the champions!" — a phrase that echoed far beyond football.

PSG fans honour Luis Enrique's late daughter

PSG supporters shared in the moment too. Inside the stadium, a massive tifo unfolded — an image of Enrique and Xana together, both clad in PSG shirts.

It was a powerful show of solidarity, proving once again that football can be more than a game. It can be a celebration of love, memory, and the strength to carry on.

How Luis Enrique masterminded PSG's first-ever Champions League title

En route to the final, they defeated heavyweights Manchester City, Liverpool, Aston Villa, and Arsenal.

In Munich, their attacking display was nothing short of ruthless.

Achraf Hakimi opened the scoring early on, followed by a dazzling brace from young talent Désiré Doué.

Kvicha Kvaratskhelia and Senny Mayulu each added a goal to complete the demolition of Inter Milan.

The result made PSG only the second French team to win the Champions League — the first since Marseille’s victory in 1993.

And for Enrique, it marked another milestone: he became just the second coach in history to win a treble twice, having previously achieved it with Barcelona a decade ago, according to UEFA.

Former Inter Milan president dies before UCL final

In another solemn report, YEN.com.gh shared the news of former Inter Milan president Ernesto Pellegrini’s passing at the age of 84. He passed away hours before the 2025 Champions League final.

Pellegrini, who steered Inter between 1984 and 1995, left behind a decorated legacy.

