Dominic Adiyiah's career soared after an impressive performance in the 2009 U-20 World Cup, which earned him a move to AC Milan

To gain more playing time, Adiyiah was loaned out multiple times, including stints at Partizan in Serbia and Karşıyaka in Turkey

It is already 13 years since he was released by the Italian Serie A side without making any first-team appearance

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Dominic Adiyiah's career took off in remarkable fashion, but his time at AC Milan never quite unfolded as expected.

From an early breakout at the U-20 World Cup to his journey across various leagues worldwide, Adiyiah’s professional football life tells a story of highs, lows, and eventual adaptation.

A peek at the lifestyle and career of Dominic Adiyiah 13 years after leaving AC Milan. Image credit: AIC PHOTO/AFP/Getty Images, adido40

Source: Instagram

Adiyiah's early promise and the AC Milan move

The former Heart of Lions striker's career was thrust into the spotlight in 2009, when he starred for Ghana in the U-20 World Cup.

His performances were pivotal in helping Ghana secure the title, as he drew the attention of major European clubs.

Among them was the iconic AC Milan, which reportedly made an offer of €500,000 to Norwegian side Fredrikstad for the young striker, per ESPN.

By November 2009, the rumors were confirmed, and Adiyiah was set to join the Italian giants. The official announcement came on January 2, 2010, marking the start of a significant chapter in his career.

However, despite the promise, things didn’t go smoothly. The 2009 U-20 World Cup Golden Ball and Golden Boot winner struggled to break into Milan’s first team under coach Leonardo, remaining sidelined for much of the 2009-10 season.

Loans for Dominic Adiyiah

With limited opportunities at AC Milan, Adiyiah was loaned to Serbian side Partizan during the second half of the 2009-10 season.

This move was intended to provide him with the playing time that he desperately needed, and he was joined at the club by his Ghanaian teammate Prince Tagoe.

The loan to Partizan was just the beginning of a pattern that would characterize much of Adiyiah’s career in Europe, loan spells that would take him far from the limelight of top-tier football.

The 2011 summer transfer window saw the lethal finisher again loaned out, this time to Karşıyaka, a club competing in Turkey’s second-tier Bank Asya 1. Lig.

Unfortunately, his lack of playing time with Karşıyaka led to his return to Milan in early 2012, only for him to be sent out again, this time to Ukrainian Premier League club Arsenal Kyiv.

The move marked the end of his three-year stint with AC Milan as the Ukrainian side signed him permanently.

Adiyiah at Arsenal Kyiv

Adiyiah’s permanent move to Arsenal Kyiv in 2012 was an opportunity for a fresh start in Eastern Europe as he looked to revitalize his playing days and regain his confidence.

Despite his efforts, however, the ex-Black Stars striker was unable to make a significant impact, scoring just 7 league goals in 36 matches across two seasons, per Wikipedia.

By June 2014, he had found a new home in Kazakhstan, signing with FC Atyrau in the Kazakhstan Premier League before moves to Nakhon Ratchasima, Sisaket, and Chiangmai United followed.

Dominic Adiyiah stars at 2010 World Cup

The former Ghana Premier League attacker was one of Black Stars' notable players at the 2010 World Cup in South Africa.

Adiyiah was mostly a substitute at the tournament under Serbia boss Milovan Rajevac, but the ex-AC Milan forward dominated the headlines when Luis Suarez deliberately handled his 120th-minute header in the quarter-finals.

Dominic Adiyiah of Ghana appeals for a penalty kick after Luis Suarez of Uruguay handled the ball off the line during the 2010 WC QF on July 2, 2010. Image credit: Jeff Mitchell - FIFA

Source: Getty Images

Adiyiah's lifestyle and limited public presence

Unlike many of his peers in the modern era, Adiyiah is not one to flood social media with posts, photos, or videos.

His Instagram presence is minimal, and he maintains a low profile online. This choice contrasts with the typical image of footballers, who often use social media to keep in touch with fans and promote their personal brand.

He has rarely been in the media spotlight and appears to value his privacy, focusing instead on his post-football engagement.

A peek at Daniel Opare's living

YEN.com.gh earlier featured Daniel Opare's lifestyle and football career, 15 years after he left Spanish La Liga giants Real Madrid.

The former Ghana youth star joined Los Blancos with high expectations of reaching greater heights in European football, but the unexpected happened as the ex-Ashantigold defender failed to make a single appearance for the Madrid first team.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh